OnPoint ATM keeps my money - ATM shuts down on me

|
The On-Point Credit Union ATM froze when I was depositing 300 dollars on 9/18/20
The screen said "checking errors" "restarting"
After 10 mins nothing - so I go inside the bank (Mall 205)
I report what happened - the teller retrieves my card
I write on a paper what the ATM computer screen was displaying, they give me no other forms, just a blank paper
They tell me it will be 5 business days before the ATM money will be counted
It will be counted by an outside contractor who monitors their machines
I called them after 3 business days and two non business days
They informed me it could be up to 10 days
If you are seriously planing on your money being "in your account or in your pocket"
You risk not having access for up to 10 days IF THEIR MACHINE MALFUNCTIONS while you are using their ATM
This is horrible customer service and has a serious financial impact to the customer
Just a heads up - know that you are taking a chance by using their machine