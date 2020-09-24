newswire article reporting portland metro community building | neighborhood news OnPoint ATM keeps my money - ATM shuts down on me author: Bank Fail OnPoint Credit Union at Mall 205 has ATM outside. I used one and it kept my money

The bank is holding the ATM money for 10 days before I can get access to my funds The On-Point Credit Union ATM froze when I was depositing 300 dollars on 9/18/20

The screen said "checking errors" "restarting"

After 10 mins nothing - so I go inside the bank (Mall 205)

I report what happened - the teller retrieves my card

I write on a paper what the ATM computer screen was displaying, they give me no other forms, just a blank paper



They tell me it will be 5 business days before the ATM money will be counted

It will be counted by an outside contractor who monitors their machines

I called them after 3 business days and two non business days

They informed me it could be up to 10 days



If you are seriously planing on your money being "in your account or in your pocket"

You risk not having access for up to 10 days IF THEIR MACHINE MALFUNCTIONS while you are using their ATM

This is horrible customer service and has a serious financial impact to the customer

Just a heads up - know that you are taking a chance by using their machine contribute to this article add comment to discussion