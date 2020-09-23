newswire article commentary global corporate dominance | economic justice Keep People Divided By Race So That They'll Ignore Global Private Central Bank Takeover author: captain obvious virus lockdown, and the corporate funded corporate mass media propagated "Black Lives Matter" http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/09/439358.shtml barrage have occurred under the greatest increase in debt currency issuance by private owned central banks in the history of planet Earth.



the global economic collapse began (no, not in March 2020) back in September 2019 with the Federal Reserve's hundreds of billions of dollars in overnight repo bailouts to Wall Street primary dealer banks : http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/03/438372.shtml When you finally decide and resolve to confront the private owned central banks as your sole enemy,



then you'll have a revolution.











http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/04/438464.shtml



Financialization Is Only About Making Money From Money, Not The Real Economy Or Capitalism



Here are some articles written in the past 2 or 3 years about Financialization, which has been growing since the 1970s and has been endemic in the global economy since 2000.



When combined with fiat currency issued by private central banks (as currently seen with the Federal Reserve's QE-infinity bailouts, payouts etc.) it is a recipe for economic disaster and further weakens the overall Real Economy i.e. actual goods and services transacted along with price discovery function and valuation. It is so pervasive that our global economy can be no longer be considered a "free market" or "capitalism"



The financialization of banking, and of business in general, has hampered real growth and innovation while exacerbating inequality. It has disconnected actual product from value, and created vast bubbles in markets such as housing, insurance and credit. Buybacks by corporations of their own stocks have contributed to rigging of capital markets. Today the finance sector makes up only 7% of the economy and creates a mere 4% of all jobs, while generating 40% of corporate profits.