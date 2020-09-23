newswire article reporting portland metro human & civil rights | police / legal End Cooperation with the Joint Terrorism Task Force 2020 e-mail: author: (reposting e-mail) Portland Copwatche-mail: copwatch@portlandcopwatch.org Today, September 8, 2020, 27 organizations (and two individuals) signed a letter urging Portland City Council to end all Portland Police cooperation with the Joint Terrorism Task Force. Most of the groups were involved in the 2017 campaign which led to the removal of two part-time Portland Police officers from the JTTF in 2019. However, the May 2019 Council resolution allows the PPB to work with the JTTF on cases of terrorism "and/or threats to life including hate

crimes." (see https://efiles.portlandoregon.gov/Record/12946365/ )



The new letter acknowledges the current political climate in which JTTFs

are blatantly being used to spy on Americans' First Amendment

The letter is pasted in below and posted at

http://www.portlandcopwatch.org/EndCooperationWithJTTF2020.pdf .



For more information contact Portland Copwatch at 503-236-3065 or see

http://www.portlandcopwatch.org/pjttf.html .







Date: Tue, 8 Sep 2020 14:35:21 -0700

From: Portland Copwatch < copwatch@portlandcopwatch.org>

To: Portland City Council Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty

< joann@portlandoregon.gov>, Commissioner Amanda Fritz

< amanda@portlandoregon.gov>, Commissioner Chloe Eudaly

< chloe@portlandoregon.gov>, Mayor Ted Wheeler

< mayorwheeler@portlandoregon.gov>

Cc: News Media < newsmedia@portlandcopwatch.org>

Subject: End Cooperation with the Joint Terrorism Task Force 2020



End Cooperation with the Joint Terrorism Task Force 2020



We, the undersigned, call on Portland City Council to end all

cooperation between the Portland Police Bureau (PPB) and the FBI's Joint

Terrorism Task Force (JTTF), including disallowing any temporary

assignment of PPB officers to work with the JTTF. We further call for

expanding the annual reporting required by City resolution 37424

("Establish parameters of cooperation between Portland Police Bureau and

the Federal Bureau of Investigation's Joint Terrorism Task Force") to

include the nature of closed cases referred from the PPB to the FBI,

including the demographics of persons investigated, and the disposition

of those cases, which will apply to any cases handled before the end of

cooperation. There also must be contemporaneous, oral public testimony

taken when the 2020 report is made in January.



The 2019 report [1] on JTTF to City Council said that Homegrown Violent

Extremists inspired by "global terrorist organizations such as ISIS or

Al Qaeda" were one of the JTTF's "greatest concerns." However the 2020

report [2], which included demographics and case dispositions, showed

that all cases referred by the FBI to PPB were of domestic threats by

white people, that none of the closed cases resulted in criminal

charges, and, in the cases referred to the FBI by PPB, of the known

individuals involved, there was one Black man and the others were all

white men. At the 2019 hearing on JTTF withdrawal, Portland residents

testified to the trauma caused by FBI investigations of Muslim, Arab,

and other community members, and the 2020 report showed no credible

threats of terrorism.



Since the murder of George Floyd, Black Lives Matter protests against

police brutality have been met by more police brutality. Moreover,

Attorney General Bill Barr pledged to use the nation's JTTFs to

investigate "organizers and instigators."[3] JTTFs are part of the

communication network of fusion centers that have spied on nonviolent

Black Lives Matter protests for years. The Portland JTTF is part of the

brutal system of policing that is currently the focus of protests across

the United States.



In response to attacks and civil rights violations by federal forces

deployed to Portland in "Operation Diligent Valor," City Council passed

a resolution ending cooperation with federal agencies directed here by

executive order in the operation. Some of these same agencies are

members of the Portland JTTF and can still cooperate with PPB on a

case-by-case basis. Therefore, ending cooperation with militarized

federal police is incomplete unless the City also ends cooperation with

the JTTF.



Signed,

Portland Democratic Socialists of America

Portland JACL (Japanese American Citizens League)

Portland Jobs with Justice

350PDX

Council on American-Islamic Relations (CAIR) of Oregon

ACLU of Oregon

PAALF Action Fund

Unite Oregon

Brandon Mayfield (survivor of illegal FBI spying)

Peace and Justice Works/Portland Copwatch

Pacific NW Family Circle

Ainsworth United Church of Christ

Jewish Voice for Peace-Portland

Empower Portland

Oregon Physicians for Social Responsibility

Portland Independent Business Bloc

Portland United Against Hate

League of Women Voters of Portland

Japanese American Museum of Oregon

Portland-Metro People's Coalition

BerniePDX

American Friends Service Committee West Region

As the Spirit Moves Us

First Unitarian Church of Portland

Portland's Resistance

Rev. Dr. Janet Parker, Senior Minister, First Congregational United

Church of Christ, Portland*

Oregon DA for the People

Portland Interfaith Clergy Resistance

Portland Immigrant Rights Coalition (PIRC)



*organization listed for identification purposes



[1] https://www.portlandoregon.gov/police/article/712408

[2] https://www.portlandoregon.gov/police/article/752679

[3] USDOJ News release, May 31, 2020,

https://www.justice.gov/opa/pr/attorney-general-william-p-barrsstatement- riots-and-domestic-terrorism