newswire article reporting portland metro human & civil rights | police / legal Facial Recognition restriction policies (items 703 & 704) - Portland e-mail: author: (reposting e-mail) Portland Copwatche-mail: copwatch@portlandcopwatch.org Mayor Wheeler and Commissioners Eudaly, Fritz and Hardesty:



Portland Copwatch has consistently raised concerns over many years about

the use of surveillance by law enforcement. The policies your are poised

to pass Wednesday are good steps toward limiting the use of facial

recognition technology. However, these policies are not outright bans as

they include multiple loopholes, despite the objections raised by

proponents of gathering such data who label them as "bans." From Portland Copwatch < copwatch@portlandcopwatch.org> on 2020-09-07 16:01

To: Portland City Council Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty < joann@portlandoregon.gov>, Commissioner Amanda Fritz < amanda@portlandoregon.gov>, Commissioner Chloe Eudaly < chloe@portlandoregon.gov>, Mayor Ted Wheeler < mayorwheeler@portlandoregon.gov> Cc: Dominguez Aguirre, Hector < Hector.DominguezAguirre@portlandoregon.gov>, News Media < newsmedia@portlandcopwatch.org>, Portland Copwatch < copwatch@portlandcopwatch.org>

Details



[...]



In January, we sent you our policy on facial recognition:



Portland Copwatch is opposed to the use of facial recognition

technology by law enforcement and private security trying to identify

people for law enforcement purposes. This includes fielding out images

to private companies-- even if that is simply using existing online

platforms like Facebook.



It is particularly of concern that law enforcement might use this

technology in crowd situations to identify people due to their

immigration status (ORS 181A.820), or their political, religious or

social affiliations (ORS 181A.250).



With regard to the two policies on today's agenda, we are 100% in

agreement that it is of concern that the technology has been shown to be

inaccurate and/or biased when it comes to identifying people of color

and women. But those concerns exist in a wider reality of the threat

created by private entities and the government tracking community

members regardless of whether there is criminal behavior involved. There

are fundamental issues of privacy in a so-called democratic society at

stake. In other words, even if the technology can be fixed to end its

racial and gender bias, it is still wise to limit or ban its use.



We earlier sent the Office of Equity and Human Rights feedback about the

proposed legislation and did not see any changes based on these

comments, so we present them here to you again:



-- For the public use ordinance, the question about social media

applications is deferred to a Human Resources policy. However, it is not

clear from the context whether that policy prohibits the use of facial

recognition on social media as a means for law enforcement to circumvent

the broader ordinance. We hope not, and suggest a clarification and/or

change to the HR policy. (Council Directs section [f])



--The public use ordinance also does not explicitly call for employees

who violate the code to be disciplined. It is implicit in sections [l]

and [m] (especially in that [m] says "each bureau director is

responsible for enforcing this policy") but we would like to see it be

explicit.



---In section [l] it states that notice will be posted to a City website

of any violation and its remedy, but doesn't say whether the original

complainant will be directly informed of the outcome. That requirement

should be added.



--The public should be made aware that the City of Portland does not

have the ability to regulate state or other jurisdictions on this

matter, meaning for instance that the Oregon Dept of Transportation

could use the technology in their cameras, and Oregon State Police or

even the Multnomah Sheriffs could use the technology. Or, for that

matter, the federal police who flooded downtown streets in July.



--The public use draft implies in section [g] that a city agency

receiving information identifying a person needs to verify that it was

not ascertained through facial recognition. This should also be more

explicit.



--The private use code should explicitly tell private actors that they

are not allowed to use the technology to identify people to any City

agency including the Portland Police.



Thank you

--dan handelman and other members of

portland copwatch contribute to this article add comment to discussion