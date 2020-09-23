resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
portland independent media center  
images audio video

english  espanol 

calendar
pdx tv news
pdx radio
pdx print
pdx video
publish
SPECIAL COVERAGE

regions

topic pages

genres

actions



all action pages >>

resources

global imc
network:


www.indymedia.org
indymedia.org.uk

Working Groups
print
radio
satellite tv

Topics
climate

Africa
canarias
estrecho / madiaq

Asia
beirut
cyprus
india (archive)
istanbul
japan
palestine

Caribbean
puerto rico

Europe: Central
germany
poland
switzerland

Europe: Eastern
bulgaria
russia
ukraine

Europe: Northern
sweden

Europe: Southern
barcelona
italy
portugal

Europe: Western
antwerp
belgium
grenoble
ireland
lille
nantes
netherlands
nice
paris

Europe: UK
bristol
cambridge
leeds (archive)
liverpool
london
manchester (archive)
oxford
scotland
sheffield
south coast

Oceania
aotearoa
melbourne
sydney
tokelau

South America

Brasil
Ecuador
Uruguay
Argentina
cordoba
buenos aires
la plata
mar del plata
rosario
santiago del estero
Qollasuyu (archive)
bolivia
chile sur
valparaiso

Turtle Island

Appalachia
baltimore (archive)
dc
philadelphia
pittsburgh
richmond

Aztlán
las vegas (archive)
los angeles
new mexico
san diego
san francisco bay
santa cruz

Cascadia
british columbia (ca)
portland
olympia
rogue valley
vancouver (ca)

Great Lakes
chicago
columbus
urbana-champaign
minneapolis/st. paul
rochester

Great North Woods
boston
hartford (archive)
nyc
Great Plains
austin

Mexico
chiapas
oaxaca
yucatan

Mississippi Delta
big muddy (so. illinois)
new orleans

Process
fbi/legal updates
mailing lists
documentaion project

why this cities list?
newswire article reporting portland metro 23.Sep.2020 13:02
human & civil rights | police / legal

Facial Recognition restriction policies (items 703 & 704) - Portland

author: (reposting e-mail) Portland Copwatch        e-mail:e-mail: copwatch@portlandcopwatch.org
Mayor Wheeler and Commissioners Eudaly, Fritz and Hardesty:

Portland Copwatch has consistently raised concerns over many years about
the use of surveillance by law enforcement. The policies your are poised
to pass Wednesday are good steps toward limiting the use of facial
recognition technology. However, these policies are not outright bans as
they include multiple loopholes, despite the objections raised by
proponents of gathering such data who label them as "bans."
From Portland Copwatch < copwatch@portlandcopwatch.org> on 2020-09-07 16:01
To: Portland City Council Commissioner Jo Ann Hardesty < joann@portlandoregon.gov>, Commissioner Amanda Fritz < amanda@portlandoregon.gov>, Commissioner Chloe Eudaly < chloe@portlandoregon.gov>, Mayor Ted Wheeler < mayorwheeler@portlandoregon.gov> Cc: Dominguez Aguirre, Hector < Hector.DominguezAguirre@portlandoregon.gov>, News Media < newsmedia@portlandcopwatch.org>, Portland Copwatch < copwatch@portlandcopwatch.org>
Details

[...]

In January, we sent you our policy on facial recognition:

Portland Copwatch is opposed to the use of facial recognition
technology by law enforcement and private security trying to identify
people for law enforcement purposes. This includes fielding out images
to private companies-- even if that is simply using existing online
platforms like Facebook.

It is particularly of concern that law enforcement might use this
technology in crowd situations to identify people due to their
immigration status (ORS 181A.820), or their political, religious or
social affiliations (ORS 181A.250).

With regard to the two policies on today's agenda, we are 100% in
agreement that it is of concern that the technology has been shown to be
inaccurate and/or biased when it comes to identifying people of color
and women. But those concerns exist in a wider reality of the threat
created by private entities and the government tracking community
members regardless of whether there is criminal behavior involved. There
are fundamental issues of privacy in a so-called democratic society at
stake. In other words, even if the technology can be fixed to end its
racial and gender bias, it is still wise to limit or ban its use.

We earlier sent the Office of Equity and Human Rights feedback about the
proposed legislation and did not see any changes based on these
comments, so we present them here to you again:

-- For the public use ordinance, the question about social media
applications is deferred to a Human Resources policy. However, it is not
clear from the context whether that policy prohibits the use of facial
recognition on social media as a means for law enforcement to circumvent
the broader ordinance. We hope not, and suggest a clarification and/or
change to the HR policy. (Council Directs section [f])

--The public use ordinance also does not explicitly call for employees
who violate the code to be disciplined. It is implicit in sections [l]
and [m] (especially in that [m] says "each bureau director is
responsible for enforcing this policy") but we would like to see it be
explicit.

---In section [l] it states that notice will be posted to a City website
of any violation and its remedy, but doesn't say whether the original
complainant will be directly informed of the outcome. That requirement
should be added.

--The public should be made aware that the City of Portland does not
have the ability to regulate state or other jurisdictions on this
matter, meaning for instance that the Oregon Dept of Transportation
could use the technology in their cameras, and Oregon State Police or
even the Multnomah Sheriffs could use the technology. Or, for that
matter, the federal police who flooded downtown streets in July.

--The public use draft implies in section [g] that a city agency
receiving information identifying a person needs to verify that it was
not ascertained through facial recognition. This should also be more
explicit.

--The private use code should explicitly tell private actors that they
are not allowed to use the technology to identify people to any City
agency including the Portland Police.

Thank you
--dan handelman and other members of
portland copwatch

homepage: homepage: http://www.portlandcopwatch.org

contribute to this article

add comment to discussion