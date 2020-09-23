resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
newswire article reporting global 23.Sep.2020 01:09
actions & protests | anti-racism

Beware of COVID murders and Human 2.0 Terror! (Study: Most N.Y. COVID Patients)

author: SQNology PF Cambiaso1.
First "official[?]" study that proves what has been obvious to me since my father's murder: Getting tested for COVID in a hospital + getting declared COVID positive in a hospital + staying (being forced to quarantine) in said hospital after testing positive + ventilation (andor intubation) = Death!
Beware of COVID murders and Human 2.0 Terror! (Study: Most N.Y. COVID Patients on Ventilators Died!)

( https://www.webmd.com/lung/news/20200422/most-covid-19-patients-placed-on-ventilators-died-new-york-study-shows)

First "official[?]" study that proves what has been obvious to me since my father's murder: Getting tested for COVID in a hospital + getting declared COVID positive in a hospital + staying (being forced to quarantine) in said hospital after testing positive + ventilation (andor intubation) = Death!

Add being black, hispanic, an immigrant andor being from some other non-white and (thus generally) undesired group in goddamned racist places to that and you have guaranteed death / state sponsored murder.

All I know is that if any goddamned NWO / human 2.0 sponsored agency or agent (see  https://m.youtube.com/watch?feature=youtu.be&v=yyj0dMfFqOI and

 https://youtu.be/ywuCRVJVDqs)

ever declares me COVID positive, my and every sane person's answer should be:

FUCK YOU! I'm going to get a bottle of organic coconut oil and some coconut milk ( https://nypost.com/1999/06/30/fat-in-mothers-milk-kos-aids-virus-doc/

And

 https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC5044790/), stay far the fuck away from your bullshit hospital system (at least that much I'm fine with regarding their laws: social distancing all the wayfar far away from any goddamned hospital), and talk to me in 5 years or later when We, Freedom Fighters, win the Revolutionary War to Destroy Autocratic Racist Human 2.0 New World Order Hell!

(Please note this is an addendum to:
Defeating COVID Hysteria as We Win the War to Optimize Our Wellbeing Collectively as a Species
author: SQNology PF Cambiaso1.


to every action there is an equal and opposite reaction--those of us who survive and continue to foster the ideals of holistically and archetypally viable ways (ideally moneyfree, anarchoprimitivist and oceanfidelic) will emerge stronger and fitter than ever before and stand a very good chance of winning the fight to optimize our wellbeing collectively as a species and individually in the best, most holistic, and most hedonistic ways.)

