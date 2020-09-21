blocking the Department of Justice story from this newswire, eh?

resources
newswire article
reporting
portland metro
21.Sep.2020 08:47
human & civil rights
|
police / legal
DoJ Designates New York City, Seattle, Portland As 'Anarchic Jurisdictions'
21.Sep.2020 09:05
~
link
The Department of Justice escalated its threats to cut federal funding to major U.S. cities by designating New York City, Seattle, and Portland as jurisdictions that permit anarchy, violence and destruction of property on Monday.
The cities identified Monday by the DOJ were listed in the president's Sept. 2 memo calling for a review of federal funding to "anarchist jurisdictions." The president said authorities in New York City "have allowed violence to spike" and pointed to Seattle's weekslong Capitol Hill Occupied Protest as signs of the problem. Trump also called out Portland officials for allowing "violent anarchists to unlawfully riot and engage in criminal activity on the streets, including the destruction of property."
________________________
link to www.justice.gov
Department of Justice
Office of Public Affairs
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE Monday, September 21, 2020
Department Of Justice Identifies New York City, Portland And Seattle As Jurisdictions Permitting Violence And Destruction Of Property
Identification is Response to Presidential Memorandum Reviewing Federal Funding to State and Local Governments that are Permitting Anarchy, Violence, and Destruction in American Cities
The U.S. Department of Justice today identified the following three jurisdictions that have permitted violence and destruction of property to persist and have refused to undertake reasonable measures to counteract criminal activities: New York City; Portland, Oregon; and Seattle, Washington. The Department of Justice is continuing to work to identify jurisdictions that meet the criteria set out in the President's Memorandum and will periodically update the list of selected jurisdictions as required therein.
________________________
link to www.businessinsider.com
Department of Justice says New York City, Seattle, and Portland permit anarchy and violence
Oma Seddiq
The Justice Department designated New York City, Seattle and Portland as "jurisdictions permitting violence and destruction of property" on Monday.
President Donald Trump released a memo earlier this month instructing the department to find ways to slash federal funding after determining which US cities are "anarchist jurisdictions."
"We cannot allow federal tax dollars to be wasted when the safety of the citizenry hangs in the balance," Attorney General William Barr said.
New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said on Monday: "You can't bully New Yorkers."
The Department of Justice escalated its threats to cut federal funding to major US cities by designating New York City, Seattle, and Portland as jurisdictions that permit anarchy and violence on Monday.
The department said the cities have "permitted violence and destruction of property to persist and have refused to undertake reasonable measures to counteract criminal activities," according to a statement Monday.
The move is in response to a memo from President Donald Trump earlier this month instructing Attorney General William Barr and Department of Homeland Security acting secretary Chad Wolf to find ways to slash billions of federal dollars directed to the three cities.
"When state and local leaders impede their own law enforcement officers and agencies from doing their jobs, it endangers innocent citizens who deserve to be protected, including those who are trying to peacefully assemble and protest," Barr said in the statement Monday. "We cannot allow federal tax dollars to be wasted when the safety of the citizenry hangs in the balance."
Trump has attempted to crack down on Democratic-run cities where racial injustice protests have sparked to boost his reelection campaign, casting himself as the president of "law and order." City and state leaders have regularly clashed with the president and have pushed back on the order, questioning its legality and suggesting its purely political in nature.
"Your words don't carry much weight on this topic because the Supreme Court has spoken," New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said Monday. "The president of the United States can't interfere with federal funding for cities and states just 'cause he feels like it. We have laws in this country."
"I believe the president is fundamentally a bully," New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo said Monday. "It doesn't work in New York because you can't bully New Yorkers. We just don't get bullied. We don't respond well to it."
The department stated plans to evaluate more areas that will fall under the identification and will update its list as required.
________________________
link to www.kiro7.com
New York City, Seattle, Portland deemed 'anarchist jurisdictions,' DOJ says
---
U.S. Attorney General William Barr testifies before the House Judiciary Committee in the Congressional Auditorium at the U.S. Capitol Visitors Center July 28, 2020 in Washington, DC. (Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images, File)
---
By: Theresa Seiger, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
Updated: September 21, 2020 - 7:50 AM
WASHINGTON The Justice Department on Monday targeted a trio of cities where protests against police violence and racial injustice have been ongoing for months, saying officials in New York City, Seattle and Portland, Oregon "are permitting anarchy, violence and destruction."
The designations come weeks after President Donald Trump announced plans to consider withholding federal funds from cities "that allow themselves to deteriorate into lawless zones."
"We cannot allow federal tax dollars to be wasted when the safety of the citizenry hangs in the balance," U.S. Attorney General William Barr said Monday in a news release. "It is my hope that the cities identified by the Department of Justice today will reverse course and become serious about performing the basic function of government and start protecting their own citizens."
The cities identified Monday by the DOJ were listed in the president's Sept. 2 memo calling for a review of federal funding to "anarchist jurisdictions." The president said authorities in New York City "have allowed violence to spike" and pointed to Seattle's weekslong Capitol Hill Occupied Protest as signs of the problem. Trump also called out Portland officials for allowing "violent anarchists to unlawfully riot and engage in criminal activity on the streets, including the destruction of property."
- - -
Donald J. Trump
@realDonaldTrump
My Administration will do everything in its power to prevent weak mayors and lawless cities from taking Federal dollars while they let anarchists harm people, burn buildings, and ruin lives and businesses. We're putting them on notice today. @RussVought45
5:27 PM · Sep 2, 2020
191.9K 79.7K people are Tweeting about this
- - -
Trump also criticized Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser in the memo, saying that she "allowed rioters and anarchists to engage in violence and destruction in late May and early June." The Justice Department did not name Washington as an "anarchist jurisdiction" Monday.
Local officials have accused Trump of inflaming tensions.
Earlier this month, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee called the president's effort to label certain cities "anarchist jurisdictions" as "the latest baseless, petty and divisive move by President Trump to distract from his abject failure to protect Americans from COVID-19." New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio said the president was trying to score political points, while Portland Mayor Ted Wheeler called the move "dangerous, destructive and divisive."
Tom Cochran, CEO and executive director of the U.S. Conference of Mayors, told The Associated Press earlier this month that the president's Sept. 2 order had no legal standing. If it were implemented, he said, it would slash resources for police and firefighters and other essential services the very thing Trump has claimed Democrats are trying to do when it comes to law enforcement.
"This effort is intended only to inflame tensions and divide us," Cochran said.
Previously, Trump threatened to withhold funds for cities that refused to comply with more stringent immigration policies, but the move was blocked by the 7th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals. In its ruling, the court said the effort violated separation of powers provisions enshrined in the U.S. Constitution.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
