newswire article reporting united states drug war | human & civil rights 1971 Controlled Substances 1968 Gun Control Acts Racially Targeted Against Black Americans author: captain obvious Both the 1971 Controlled Substances Act and the 1968 Gun Control Act were racially targeted against black Americans.



The Gun Control Act of 1968 prohibited buying handguns out of state, and personal interstate transfers, each of which were how black Civil Rights demonstrators acquired guns and legally openly carried them; because white business owners in the South would not sell guns to blacks and created the 'prohibited person' law, and the Controlled Substances Act made possessors of drugs prohibited persons.  Controlled Substances Act (Effective May 1, 1971)

 Gun Control Act of 1968

The 'prohibited person' statute prohibits the possession of firearms and ammunition by persons who are unlawful users of or addicted to any controlled substance as defined in 21 U.S.C. 802. Title 21 is the Federal controlled substances statute, and it continues to prohibit the possession of any quantity of marijuana for any purpose.