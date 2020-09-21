resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
portland independent media center  
images audio video

english  espanol 

calendar
pdx tv news
pdx radio
pdx print
pdx video
publish
SPECIAL COVERAGE

regions

topic pages

genres

actions



all action pages >>

resources

global imc
network:


www.indymedia.org
indymedia.org.uk

Working Groups
print
radio
satellite tv

Topics
climate

Africa
canarias
estrecho / madiaq

Asia
beirut
cyprus
india (archive)
istanbul
japan
palestine

Caribbean
puerto rico

Europe: Central
germany
poland
switzerland

Europe: Eastern
bulgaria
russia
ukraine

Europe: Northern
sweden

Europe: Southern
barcelona
italy
portugal

Europe: Western
antwerp
belgium
grenoble
ireland
lille
nantes
netherlands
nice
paris

Europe: UK
bristol
cambridge
leeds (archive)
liverpool
london
manchester (archive)
oxford
scotland
sheffield
south coast

Oceania
aotearoa
melbourne
sydney
tokelau

South America

Brasil
Ecuador
Uruguay
Argentina
cordoba
buenos aires
la plata
mar del plata
rosario
santiago del estero
Qollasuyu (archive)
bolivia
chile sur
valparaiso

Turtle Island

Appalachia
baltimore (archive)
dc
philadelphia
pittsburgh
richmond

Aztlán
las vegas (archive)
los angeles
new mexico
san diego
san francisco bay
santa cruz

Cascadia
british columbia (ca)
portland
olympia
rogue valley
vancouver (ca)

Great Lakes
chicago
columbus
urbana-champaign
minneapolis/st. paul
rochester

Great North Woods
boston
hartford (archive)
nyc
Great Plains
austin

Mexico
chiapas
oaxaca
yucatan

Mississippi Delta
big muddy (so. illinois)
new orleans

Process
fbi/legal updates
mailing lists
documentaion project

why this cities list?
newswire article reporting united states 21.Sep.2020 00:32
drug war | human & civil rights

1971 Controlled Substances 1968 Gun Control Acts Racially Targeted Against Black Americans

author: captain obvious
Both the 1971 Controlled Substances Act and the 1968 Gun Control Act were racially targeted against black Americans.

The Gun Control Act of 1968 prohibited buying handguns out of state, and personal interstate transfers, each of which were how black Civil Rights demonstrators acquired guns and legally openly carried them; because white business owners in the South would not sell guns to blacks and created the 'prohibited person' law, and the Controlled Substances Act made possessors of drugs prohibited persons.
 Controlled Substances Act (Effective May 1, 1971)
 http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Controlled_Substances_Act


 Gun Control Act of 1968
 http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Gun_Control_Act_of_1968


Both the 1971 Controlled Substances Act and the 1968 Gun Control Act were racially targeted against black Americans.

The Gun Control Act of 1968 prohibited buying handguns out of state, and personal interstate transfers, each of which were how black Civil Rights demonstrators acquired guns and legally openly carried them; because white business owners in the South would not sell guns to blacks and created the 'prohibited person' law, and the Controlled Substances Act made possessors of drugs prohibited persons.

The 'prohibited person' statute prohibits the possession of firearms and ammunition by persons who are unlawful users of or addicted to any controlled substance as defined in 21 U.S.C. 802. Title 21 is the Federal controlled substances statute, and it continues to prohibit the possession of any quantity of marijuana for any purpose.

contribute to this article

add comment to discussion