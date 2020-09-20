resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
newswire article reporting oregon & cascadia 20.Sep.2020 18:50
actions & protests | police / legal

FBI Arrested Suspect in Seattle BLM Arson Case Based on Tip from the JBLMATO

author: Felicia
Following up on a tip provided by military anti-terrorism personnel that have infiltrated BLM/ANTIFA groups, the FBI has arrested Thomas Kelly Jackson for arson, charging him with burning two police vehicles during a Seattle protest. The FBI obtained additional evidence against Jackson by accessing his social media and Apple iCloud accounts.
Apple has helped the FBI access iCloud information of Thomas Kelly Jackson, a Seattle protester suspected of setting fire to at least two police patrol cars during a demonstration in the days after George Floyd's death.

According to the FBI, a masked protester at one of those demonstrations in Seattle set fire to at least two patrol cars. The FBI later received a tip about the identity of the suspect from Joint Base Lewis-McChord Anti-Terrorism Office (JBLMATO) personnel who have infiltrated BLM / ANTIFA protests.

As the FBI followed up on the JBLMATO tip, agents checked surveillance feeds, social media images and news footage.

The FBI eventually obtained phone records from Verizon and found that the suspect was using an iPhone 7.

The FBI requested help from Apple to access Jackson's iCloud information.

Their search through his iCloud returned potential evidence in the form of screenshots that were reportedly hosted in Jackson's photo library.

According to media reports, one screenshot showed an Instagram post promoting the protest, called the 'The Defiant Walk of Resistance Against Injustice.'

Another image showed a list of 'ingredients' for a Molotov cocktail.

Meanwhile, videos from the account showed a white male's hands opening a black bag that held a green glass bottle with a gold cap, filled with liquid.

A second video showed a similar glass bottle being thrown into the door of a cop car, setting it on fire.

Jackson has been charged with unlawful possession of a destructive device and arson.

According to Apple's transparency report, for the second half of 2019, the company received 4,095 requests on Apple user accounts from the U.S. government and returned information for 3,645.

--


The Electronic Frontier Foundation (EFF) provides surveillance self-defense tips for protesters and activists ( https://ssd.eff.org/en/playlist/activist-or-protester), and if you are ever detained, remember Don't Talk To The Police ~ Ever! ( https://www.indybay.org/uploads/2019/07/28/don_t_talk_to_the_police_-_ever.pdf)

