Historian Thomas Frank: How Liberals Turned On The Working Class



Historian and author, Thomas Frank, discusses his new book, 'The People, No: A Brief History of Anti-Populism.' more Thomas Frank 



 Millions Of Ordinary Americans Support Donald Trump. Here's Why

by Thomas Frank

 The issue is not Hillary Clinton's Wall St links but Democrats' core dogmas

The Democratic party rejected the New Deal and its stress on working-class Americans in favour of a technocratic elite - is it time for a political revolution?

 How The Democrats Lost Touch On Trade

author: Thomas Frank

 Thomas Frank: Why Democrats Lose

Recorded 4/18/17

 Video: Thomas Frank: "Rendezvous with Oblivion: Reports from a Sinking Society," 58 min

 Frank: "how quickly and superficially liberals have been radicalized" 

 more Thomas Frank (including an April 2017 must-see video) 

 'The People, NO: A Brief History of Anti-Populism'  recent interview by Matt Taibbi / Katie Halper) about Frank's new book which covers the history of U.S. populism from 19th century

148,129 views  Aug 7, 2020

 *interview-only version* of the Thomas Frank podcast appearance

same interview content of Frank by Taibbi/Halper as ^above (except with the first 50 minutes of their podcast banter removed - straight from beginning of interview portion) :

