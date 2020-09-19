resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
newswire article commentary united states 19.Sep.2020 14:38
government | political theory

Taxonomic Strains ("Sects"?...) Of The Far Right In The U.S. 2020

author: .
broadly, in political ideological world view, the American Right Wing and Far Right are taxonomically divided by the issues of abortion and (adherence to) fundamentalist forms of Christianity.

in the current Trump administration, the fundmentalist Christian  and by implication also anti-abortion  strains of the American right wing are represented by Mike Pence on that ticket. Trump would *never* have been elected as president on a Republican ticket without this compromise.
moderate and 'non-fundmentalist' religious right wingers are complacent and assent to the Trump administration, not because they necessarily might "like" Trump but because he euphemistically adheres. The further right and fundamentalist Christian constituents are placated by the mere presence of Pence as VP.


Fundamentalist Christian right wing politics and its influence at the national level in federal governance have relatively declined since its inception and peak during the 1980s under the Bush-Reagan regime, which actively sought the support of (Rev. Jerry Falwell et. al) these cultural and religious populations.

In the 21st century, with an overall decline in the propagation of religion globally and in the U.S., fundamentalist Christianity can no longer be relied upon as a strong demographic by the right and right-leaning political machines; its last stand was the 2000-2008 regime of Bush II. But it survives, in various 'mutated' internet-era forms.

Fundamentalist Christians have gained an expressive haven in the so-called "Q anon" conspiracy adherents, where much of the discussion and propagation of that conspiracy theory is propelled and advocated by those from fundamentalist Christian believers.

it can be instantly identified in rhetoric which is virulently opposed to the 1973 Roe v. Wade Supreme Court decision;
anytime this topic is broached or discussed as public discourse.
(a continued and ongoing U.S. fundamentalist Christian fantasy is the overturning of that decision)


Political adherence to right wing fundamentalist Christian ideology in the 21st century has little to do with skin color. Far right anti-abortionist Candace Owens is an outspoken example of this small segment of African Americans virulently opposed to Roe v. Wade.

