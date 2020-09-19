The Different Sects of the Fearful Right

|
Can only white people potentially qualify for all three? Such as the 17 year old domestic terrorist who murdered two and seriously injured another in Kenosha, and his mommy who drove him across state lines to kill.
Governmental unsanctioned, aka: ILLEGAL armed groups of people who self describe as "Militia" are emboldened in their attempts at movie-inspired-intimidation by the free pass from police organizations.
A racist can be all colors of the rainbow, but they would not be allowed into a white supremacist organization?
How would that conversation go?
I guess there can be trump supporters that are not racist, but I haven't seen any evidence of that.
Still don't see how a blue collar white person can support a president who could care less about the blue collar worker; or the remnants of the middle class/ the continual assault of the lower class, UNLESS their support starts with the paranoid racial divisive policies of trump.
Millions Of Ordinary Americans Support Donald Trump. Here's Why
by Thomas Frank
http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/03/431843.shtml
The issue is not Hillary Clinton's Wall St links but Democrats' core dogmas
The Democratic party rejected the New Deal and its stress on working-class Americans in favour of a technocratic elite - is it time for a political revolution?
http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/09/433159.shtml#447801
How The Democrats Lost Touch On Trade
author: Thomas Frank
http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/09/433159.shtml
Thomas Frank: Why Democrats Lose
Recorded 4/18/17
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pQ4AlwewH8Y
Video: Thomas Frank: "Rendezvous with Oblivion: Reports from a Sinking Society," 58 min
http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2018/08/436593.shtml
Frank: "how quickly and superficially liberals have been radicalized"
http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2018/08/436593.shtml#453601
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jdHHTfSMLiU
more Thomas Frank (including an April 2017 must-see video)
http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2018/08/436593.shtml#453600
___________
not seeing the content here...
- Evidence?
what is a "Sect" ?
'orange man bad' is a psychological disorder