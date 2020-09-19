newswire article commentary oregon & cascadia anti-racism The Different Sects of the Fearful Right author: Majeure What is the difference between............ the white supremacists..........the racists...........and trump supporters. Can only white people potentially qualify for all three? Such as the 17 year old domestic terrorist who murdered two and seriously injured another in Kenosha, and his mommy who drove him across state lines to kill.

Governmental unsanctioned, aka: ILLEGAL armed groups of people who self describe as "Militia" are emboldened in their attempts at movie-inspired-intimidation by the free pass from police organizations.



A racist can be all colors of the rainbow, but they would not be allowed into a white supremacist organization?

How would that conversation go?



I guess there can be trump supporters that are not racist, but I haven't seen any evidence of that.

Still don't see how a blue collar white person can support a president who could care less about the blue collar worker; or the remnants of the middle class/ the continual assault of the lower class, UNLESS their support starts with the paranoid racial divisive policies of trump. contribute to this article

