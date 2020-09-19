resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
newswire article commentary oregon & cascadia 19.Sep.2020 09:12
anti-racism

The Different Sects of the Fearful Right

author: Majeure
What is the difference between............ the white supremacists..........the racists...........and trump supporters.
Can only white people potentially qualify for all three? Such as the 17 year old domestic terrorist who murdered two and seriously injured another in Kenosha, and his mommy who drove him across state lines to kill.
Governmental unsanctioned, aka: ILLEGAL armed groups of people who self describe as "Militia" are emboldened in their attempts at movie-inspired-intimidation by the free pass from police organizations.

A racist can be all colors of the rainbow, but they would not be allowed into a white supremacist organization?
How would that conversation go?

I guess there can be trump supporters that are not racist, but I haven't seen any evidence of that.
Still don't see how a blue collar white person can support a president who could care less about the blue collar worker; or the remnants of the middle class/ the continual assault of the lower class, UNLESS their support starts with the paranoid racial divisive policies of trump.

what is this post to the Newswire about? 19.Sep.2020 12:49
? link

RE: "how a blue collar white person"

 Millions Of Ordinary Americans Support Donald Trump. Here's Why
by Thomas Frank
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/03/431843.shtml

 The issue is not Hillary Clinton's Wall St links but Democrats' core dogmas
The Democratic party rejected the New Deal and its stress on working-class Americans in favour of a technocratic elite - is it time for a political revolution?
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/09/433159.shtml#447801


 How The Democrats Lost Touch On Trade
author: Thomas Frank
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/09/433159.shtml

 Thomas Frank: Why Democrats Lose
Recorded 4/18/17
 http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pQ4AlwewH8Y

 Video: Thomas Frank: "Rendezvous with Oblivion: Reports from a Sinking Society," 58 min
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2018/08/436593.shtml

 Frank: "how quickly and superficially liberals have been radicalized" 
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2018/08/436593.shtml#453601
 http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=jdHHTfSMLiU

 more Thomas Frank (including an April 2017 must-see video) 
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2018/08/436593.shtml#453600


___________






not seeing the content here...

- Evidence?

 what is a "Sect" ?

 'orange man bad' is a psychological disorder

Orange Man 19.Sep.2020 15:47
word link

Yes the Orange man does have psychological disorder

view discussion from this article