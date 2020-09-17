newswire article commentary portland metro police / legal Does defunding police empower criminals? author: Emily If police can not be relied on because they don't exist, it's possible that some people may decide to keep it real. Something the Left does not understand is human nature. The assumption that in the absence of police, all humans will behave and respect each other is fantasy. There are people who would not hesitate to slaughter your family. I prefer law and order but young people don't - puzzling and unfortunate. Having lived in Central America I can tell you what corruption and weak cultural values get you, suffering and death. Oh well, I'm sure President Harris will lead us to Utopia where everyone is equal (and of course equally miserable). contribute to this article add comment to discussion