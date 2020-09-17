'Black Lives Matter' Is A Genius Post-Structuralist Psyop, I'll Give Them That

|
I've been observing the founded-by-3-middle-class-queer-women's branded "movement" since 2015.
I really don't care about the founding women's stated claims of Marxist (or post-Marxist) ideological adherence. Post-structuralist implementation of their 'activism', across giant
multinational corporate platforms' messaging, is merely a functional operations tool. Their espoused 'ideology' doesn't matter because we live in a Financialized postcapitalist world.
The only thing I'm "paying attention to" with BLM the slogan, the 'organization', the message, and the political action and agitation group is the money. Nike's, Walmart's, Amazon.com's, and the Ford Foundation's money.
Momentum is a nonprofit for nonprofits. The group calls itself a community, an incubator of movements, a Hogwarts for organizers. It was founded by alumni of protest movements like United We Dream, Occupy Wall Street, Black Lives Matter, and the fossil fuel divestment campaignsyoung people who've come of age in a time of political crisis. Momentum has rarely been mentioned in the press; some of its leaders were surprised I even wanted to do an article about them. Yet, in just five years, Momentum has trained more than 1,500 young activists in at least 30 states who've gone on to be at the center of protests that have ricocheted throughout the nation. Most notably, its training was pivotal in the rapid rise of the Sunrise Movement, the environmental activists who deployed Momentum's methods to put the Green New Deal on the map after organizing demonstrations at Dianne Feinstein's and Nancy Pelosi's offices in 2018 and 2019. Those two incidents were criticized by people who suggested the young activists were foolish to agitate Democrats to support liberal causes, but they exhibited
Momentum's approach: embrace polarization with events that force people to decide which side they're on, and shift the ground underneath politicians.
"We're polarizing people on what they already believe inwe're just making it impossible for people to stay in that neutral space," said Alyssa Rubin, one of the activists who interrupted Trump's New Hampshire rally.
