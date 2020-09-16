Portland Street Rioters Amid Re-Deployment To Washington, D.C. For Siege Of White House
author: lol
Since approximately the middle of last week (Wednesday September 9th) there has been a noticeable lack of violent protest and rioting in downtown Portland, Oregon.
This may ? possibly be because, their services are now required in Washington D.C., along with thousands of other like-feeling compatriots from around the nation (from Seattle, Minneapolis and many other cities) who will starting tomorrow be laying siege to the White House.
Portland riot crews are being re-deployed to Washington D.C. because they need to be targeting the heart of evil which resides there in that city, thousands of miles away.