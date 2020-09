newswire article reporting united states actions & protests | police / legal DHS Communications Confirm: Antifa Specifically, Discretely Organized Nationwide author: lol according to an internal DHS.gov internal email obtained by CBS News, former acting Undersecretary for Intelligence & Analysis Brian Murphy wrote colleagues on July 25, 2020 that the Portland violence was not "opportunistic" but "organized" citing a "core set of threat actors that show up night after night, share common TTPs (Tactics, Techniques and Procedures) and draw on like minded individuals to their cause." according to an internal DHS.gov internal email obtained by CBS News, former acting Undersecretary for Intelligence & Analysis Brian Murphy wrote colleagues on July 25, 2020 that the Portland violence was not "opportunistic" but "organized" citing a "core set of threat actors that show up night after night, share common TTPs (Tactics, Techniques and Procedures) and draw on like minded individuals to their cause." contribute to this article

contribute to this article add comment to discussion