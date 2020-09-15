newswire article commentary oregon & cascadia anti-racism Where is our tax money going? For the 2020 version of the brownshirts? author: Majeure One of many reasons the Black Lives Matter protests continue are because of the compliance of the police with white supremacists. Sept. 7 White supremacist rally to Salem was highlighted by drivers taping over their license plates for the 50 mile drive from Clackamas town center. Why did they do this, what are they afraid of?

Not only did Oregon State Police ignore these infractions, the local Salem police ESCORTED these hate mongers to the rally!

They were allowed to beat up young kids carrying BLM signs.

Is watching 4 Mid 50's overweight fat asses punch a 12 year old child on the ground Fox prime time Trump campaign material?

Only a few of these Brown shirts were held..............and then they were let go.