White supremacists need to lose their sheep complex to succeed.

|
Continual blathering Ad nauseam and repeating lies about liberals starting all those fires aint doing these right-wingers any good. Accept your Karma.
These people follow people who make up shit and are used and manipulated ... ........and they don't have a clue that it is happening to them.
They have a large majority of the many police agencies that are ON THEIR SIDE, and yet they're stuck in some sort of knee-jerk Hitler rut.
You need to be specific, about the supposed individuals and groups you are referencing.
So that we can successfully destroy / 'doxx' them, cleanse them from our glorious society.
Where (, and who,) are they?