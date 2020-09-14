newswire article commentary oregon & cascadia anti-racism White supremacists need to lose their sheep complex to succeed. author: Majeure Can these Snowflakes change? Continual blathering Ad nauseam and repeating lies about liberals starting all those fires aint doing these right-wingers any good. Accept your Karma.



These people follow people who make up shit and are used and manipulated ... ........and they don't have a clue that it is happening to them.

They have a large majority of the many police agencies that are ON THEIR SIDE, and yet they're stuck in some sort of knee-jerk Hitler rut. contribute to this article

