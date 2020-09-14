Willamette Week Reporter: Riot Arrestees 'Upset' About Their Info Published, Ngo Responds

|
Sophie Peel, reporter for Willamette Week, writes that riot arrestees (and others? / some City of Portland officials) are "upset" that Andy Ngo publishes their personal information already publicly available from the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office on his social media feeds. She and 'WW' requested a phone conversation, or written statement, from him about this.
Ngo responded (in part): "Given the risk that violence and riots present to the public, it is imperative that the press report fully on these matters... If city officials like @JoAnnPDX are right that white supremacists are rioting in Portland, then we should know who they are."