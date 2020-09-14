newswire article reporting portland metro actions & protests | media criticism Willamette Week Reporter: Riot Arrestees 'Upset' About Their Info Published, Ngo Responds author: lol Sophie Peel, reporter for Willamette Week, writes that riot arrestees (and others? / some City of Portland officials) are "upset" that Andy Ngo publishes their personal information  already publicly available from the Multnomah County Sheriff's Office  on his social media feeds. She and 'WW' requested a phone conversation, or written statement, from him about this.



