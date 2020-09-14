newswire article commentary united states actions & protests | corporate dominance BLM: No Righteous 'Racial Justice' Cause, They Just Wanna Smashy Smashy author: : and worse than that it's corporate Approved©® and funded Black Lives Matter, founded in 2013 by a trio of middle class, queer black women very vocal against "hetero-patriarchy", is a product of what University of British Columbia's Peter Dauvergne defines as "corporatization of activism".



Over the years, Black Lives Matter evolved as a marketing brand, like Nike (which fully supports it). The widespread George Floyd protests elevated it to the status of a new religion. Yet Black Lives Matter carries arguably zero, true revolutionary appeal. This is not James Brown's "Say It Loud, I'm Black and I'm Proud". And it does not get even close to Black Power and the Black Panthers' "Power to the People".



Black Lives Matter profited in 2016 from a humongous $100 million grant from the Ford Foundation and other philanthropic capitalism stalwarts such as JPMorgan Chase and the Kellogg Foundation.



The Ford Foundation is very close to the U.S. Deep State. The board of directors is crammed with corporate CEOs and Wall Street honchos. In a nutshell; Black Lives Matter, the organization, today is fully sanitized; largely integrated into the Democratic Party machine; adored by mainstream media; and certainly does not represent a threat to the 0.001%. A state of permanent insurrection only benefits the 0.001% plutocracy comfortably ensconced while the plebs set the night on fire.



The sea of converts to the Black Lives Matter religion are products of the marriage between wokeness and intersectionality - the set of interlinked traits that since birth privileges heterosexual white men, now trying to expiate their guilt.



Generation Z, unleashed en masse from college campuses across the U.S. into the jobs market, is a prisoner of this phenomenon: in fact a slave to - politically correct - identity politics. And once again, carrying zero revolutionary potential.