newswire article reporting united states 13.Sep.2020 20:04
government

Half Of Democratic Party, DNC Donations Are From Untraceable Sources/Unverified Accounts

author: Tim Pool
 http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BaBRl5vbovs

before Tim Pool became a journalist, he was a fundraiser for non-profits; from his experience, getting donations from the unemployed or retirees was next to impossible. Less than 3% of the Democratic Party donations came from the unemployed and retirees, and the average donation from them was $17.

But the Democrats are saying more than half their 2020 donations  funded through ActBlue  come from the unemployed and retirees, and the average donation is $74.

ActBlue's website allows donations from unverified credit cards, using fake names and addresses (which could be from outside of the United States).
 http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BaBRl5vbovs

before Tim Pool became a journalist, he was a fundraiser for non-profits; from his experience, getting donations from the unemployed or retirees was next to impossible. Less than 3% of the Democratic Party donations came from the unemployed and retirees, and the average donation from them was $17.

But the Democrats are saying more than half their 2020 donations  funded through ActBlue  come from the unemployed and retirees, and the average donation is $74.

ActBlue's website allows donations from unverified credit cards, using fake names and addresses (which could be from outside of the United States).

"Almost half of the donations to ActBlue in 2019 claimed to be unemployed individuals," said John Pudner, president of the Action Fund. "The name of employers must be disclosed when making political donations, but more than 4.7 million donations came from people who claimed they did not have an employer. Those 4.7 million donations totaled $346 million ActBlue raised and sent to liberal causes."

homepage: homepage: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BaBRl5vbovs

