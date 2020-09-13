resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
newswire article reporting united states 13.Sep.2020 14:50
government | media criticism

November 2020 Election Interference Conspiracy Theories Run Rampant Among U.S. Leftists

author: Tim Pool
 http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xT4gHQzrv7w

 " mailboxes are being removed! "
 " Trump will deploy DHS stormtroopers on election night! "
 " Trump is stealing mail trucks! "
lol

homepage: homepage: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xT4gHQzrv7w

contribute to this article


Don't take offense 13.Sep.2020 15:14
Mike Novack link

But have you seen any LEFTISTS expressing such fears about the election?

LEFTISTS, not moderate to liberal Democrats.

There are FEW politicians among the Democrats who might be properly be considered "leftist". Those who call themselves "democratic socialists" perhaps.
<< aside -- the left is VERY fragmented. If you look seriously at the history of the left you will see 100+ years ago fights between its democratic and authoritarian factions. This was true even among the Communists. Their democratic factions did not survive the uprisings at the end of and immediately following WW I. In other words, it was a matter of who survived their attempts at revolution and who failed and were killed >> The "democratic socialist" faction is OLD, going back to the late 19th Century, and existed before the communists split off.

In spite of the right wanting to call them "leftist", those favoring "liberal capitalism" are NOT leftists.

If you don't believe me about the age of "democratic socialism", look up who the "Fabians" were. Of course the authoritarian/revolutionary factions of the left thought of them as "moderates", "gradualists", "compromisers" < becuase obviously if you hopeto do things by democratic means you have to CONVINCE people, not force them.

hey Mike Novack, did you watch the ^ video? 13.Sep.2020 15:40
> link

'take offense' : Lol. what? (the ***k are you talking about...)


Mike this topic/the video posted is 100% not about your ( and you're wrong, historically incorrect also ) purported 'definitions' of "Leftist", "Liberal Democrat", "democratic factions", "seriously at the history" i.e. ideological leanings and <-- parsimonious semantics therein.

RE: "the left is VERY fragmented" ---> From a strict ideological-adherence perspective, **perhaps**...
but the fact remains : Democratic National Committee, although their presidential candidacy platform 2020 consists of 2 candidates who have an extreme documented history of Tough-On-Crime legislation i.e. harmful to African American policies, the Democratic Party at large, particularly this year, has actively encouraged and supported "Defund the Police" actions and movements, violent forceful rioting in the streets, political campaign-year agitation (rather than actual community organizing/community building-development in favor of progressive and developmental change) i.e. *Leftist* ideologies.
It's a (yes, "fragmented") dilemma of theirs which is sinking them in the City of Portland (<--Mayor Ted Wheeler), state of Oregon (<--governor Kate Brown) and elsewhere, rapidly.
moreover, a "movement" (....) naming itself with 3 words 'Black Lives Matter' has been widely adopted by transnational multibillion-dollar profit corporations such as Nike, Amazon, Walmart as official emblem. This 'BLM' organization has explicitly post-Marxist ideological goals and post-Maoist street methods of organization and propogation for its political agitation goals.
Funding donations to the BLM organization, are conducted online through the ActBlue website which funnels money to the Democratic National Committee (many of <--whose policies/platforms are perhaps ?? not as 'leftist' as BLM's explicitly are).



a good portion of Tim Pool's news review video posted above, is regarding Adbusters' (<--remember them, of Occupy 2011 fame) "Siege of the White House" campaign which is supposedly beginning on September 17th.

 Are you trying to tell us, that the tens of thousands of people who are going to turn out in the streets opposite 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue in Washington D.C. are not "Leftists" and furthermore, that those tens of thousands of people *do not* believe that the Trump administration is going to actively suppress the November 2020 election vote?


additionally Mike Novack, corporate mass media and corporate-owned social media are actively supporting, aiding and abetting the spread of these totally baseless non supportable (" mailboxes are being removed! ", " Trump will deploy DHS stormtroopers on election night! ", " Trump is stealing mail trucks! ") conspiracy theories RE: . <--- **NO EVIDENCE** exists for any of these fantasies being shared among the entire American left-leaning politically 'active' population.

The DNC for cripes sake. 13.Sep.2020 17:35
Mike Novack link

They aren't even progressive!

And you don't even see how silly.

...naming itself with 3 words 'Black Lives Matter' has been widely adopted by transnational multibillion-dollar profit corporations such as Nike, Amazon, Walmart as official emblem. ----- DUH, those are major powerhouses of capitalism. NOT leftist.

This 'BLM' organization has explicitly post-Marxist ideological goals --- Have you seen ANY expressions out of BLM about ownership of the means of production?

and post-Maoist street methods of organization and propogation for its political agitation goals ---- Marxist? describe even one difference in street action between them and any other -- say the brown shirts of 20's to 30's Germany. That's simply how aggressive street actions are done, by the left OR by the right.

Funding donations to the BLM organization, are conducted online through the ActBlue website which funnels money to the Democratic National Committee (many of <--whose policies/platforms are perhaps ?? not as 'leftist' as BLM's explicitly are).

The Act-Blue site is used by mainstream Democrats. It is used by progressive Democrats running in opposition to the DNC candidates. It is used by moderate Democrats (I can think of one ex-Republican running for Senator because her party left her traditional Republican positions*) It is probably used by other organizations. We have not personally been solicited to send a donation to BLM via Act-Blue, but that means little.

Your picture of the political spectrum is highly skewed if you imagine that everybody opposed to fascism, racial oppression, etc. is "left wing".

* I am old enough to remember when it was the Republicans who were the more liberal party on social issues. Economic conservatives, pro big business, but liberal on social issues. And when the Democrats included the "Dixiecrats"

contribute to this article

add comment to discussion