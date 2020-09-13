November 2020 Election Interference Conspiracy Theories Run Rampant Among U.S. Leftists

english
LEFTISTS, not moderate to liberal Democrats.
There are FEW politicians among the Democrats who might be properly be considered "leftist". Those who call themselves "democratic socialists" perhaps.
<< aside -- the left is VERY fragmented. If you look seriously at the history of the left you will see 100+ years ago fights between its democratic and authoritarian factions. This was true even among the Communists. Their democratic factions did not survive the uprisings at the end of and immediately following WW I. In other words, it was a matter of who survived their attempts at revolution and who failed and were killed >> The "democratic socialist" faction is OLD, going back to the late 19th Century, and existed before the communists split off.
In spite of the right wanting to call them "leftist", those favoring "liberal capitalism" are NOT leftists.
If you don't believe me about the age of "democratic socialism", look up who the "Fabians" were. Of course the authoritarian/revolutionary factions of the left thought of them as "moderates", "gradualists", "compromisers" < becuase obviously if you hopeto do things by democratic means you have to CONVINCE people, not force them.