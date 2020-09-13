|
Firefighters are having a great deal of trouble dealing with blazes of this size and ferocity, despite receiving support from the rest of the country. A group of Mexican firefighters also arrived in the state yesterday, keen to help their American compatriots. One major reason they are having such difficulties combating the blazes, the Portland Tribune noted deep in one article, is that many of the state's largest firefighting aircraft are not available because the Department of Defense has sent them to Afghanistan to fight in a 20-year-old war. Six Chinook helicopters, for example, have been redeployed to the Asian nation, critically undermining both rescue and firefighting missions at home.
All from:
https://www.mintpressnews.com/oregon-wildfires-helicopters-afghanistan/271065/
I'm not even in Oregon. I'm in Massachusetts, which is on a different planet.