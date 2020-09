newswire article reporting portland metro actions & protests | homelessness Portland's 3 Biggest Homeless Camps Are Run By BLM Ally JOIN, Enforce Protest Footsoldiers author: lol the three big homeless camps in Portland are run by JOIN which is a proclaimed ally of Black Lives Matter, and primarily functions as an activist protest support organization rather than a housing organization.



Interviews with homeless Portlanders in the camps reveal that if you are not on board with protesting and go through JOIN's indoctrination program, then you would not be given a free shelter in the camp. the three big homeless camps in Portland are run by JOIN which is a proclaimed ally of Black Lives Matter, and primarily functions as an activist protest support organization rather than a housing organization.



Interviews with homeless Portlanders in the camps reveal that if you are not on board with protesting and go through JOIN's indoctrination program, then you would not be given a free shelter in the camp. contribute to this article add comment to discussion