newswire article reporting oregon & cascadia environment | sustainability Fire Watch Map author: Northwest Coordination Center The Northwest Interagency Coordination Center (NWCC) is the Geographic Area Coordination Center for the Northwest Region which includes the States of Oregon and Washington.

Located in Portland, OR, the NWCC serves as the focal point for interagency resource coordination, logistics support, aviation support and predictive services for all state and federal agencies involved in wildland fire management and suppression in the region. Cooperating agencies include the: Bureau of Land Management, US Forest Service, Oregon Dept of Forestry, US Fish and Wildlife Service, Bureau of Indian Affairs, Washington Dept. of Natural Resources and the National Park Service. https://nifc.maps.arcgis.com/apps/webappviewer/index.html?id=485292c7a3cd4b5ab3d4539162420d4b&extent=-13600907.0389%2C5656282.9559%2C-13495118.1917%2C5749536.1304%2C102100



SHORT LINK (map) https://arcg.is/1OaOmS [[ Click the OK tab to see the map ]]



https://gacc.nifc.gov/nwcc/



Current Northwest Fire Situation - Daily Updates



Large Fire Information Summary - Detailed description including resources assigned, current conditions, etc.

Large Fire Map - Displays active large fire incidents within Oregon and Washington. [[ http://gacc.nifc.gov/nwcc/information/firemap.aspx ]]

Morning Briefing - Updated each morning with latest fire activity and fire weather alerts.

Daily Situation Report - Daily statistics of fire activity reported by agency and local dispatch offices in the region.

7-Day Significant Fire Potential - Large fire potential and weather synopsis for the next seven days within the Northwest.

National 7-Day Significant Fire Potential - National large fire potential in interactive map format.