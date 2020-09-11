newswire article commentary united states 9.11 investigation | political theory The 9/11 Tango author: rAT Biden and Pence get touchy feely in Shanksville Two Sides of the Same Deceptive Coin You claim a JUMBO JET crashed here? LOL!!!! These guys know what really happened on 9/11 and continue the bullshit story. In the long run, we are screwed no matter who "wins". 9/11 will always be the elephant in the room. America officially ended that day and Trump is the final outcome. Shanksville had zero plane wreckage also, just like the Pentagon lawn. Our government murdered 1000's of citizens that day in order to start a war that made Halliburton/Cheney billions and enabled the un-patriotic "Patriot Act" to shred civil rights forever. The USAF stood down that day and these guys know it but don't care. They rightfully charge Trump with the deaths of many, but the slaughter unleashed on that day remains a forbidden topic in ruling circles, whether Dem or GOP. I'm still looking for that jumbo jet wreckage at Shanksville in photos but all I see is a little pile of what looks like tin foil. 9/11 is the Achilles Heel of American politics and Dems don't give a damn either. contribute to this article

