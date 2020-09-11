resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
newswire article commentary global 11.Sep.2020 05:57
government | political theory

Abolish All The Fake 'Political Science'

author: blues
Trump is not the cause of your troubles. The cause is you. You listened to and payed for all those corrupt college lectures from those fascist political fake science professors. Those ever-industrious voting theory wonks constantly invent pretentious, absurdly convoluted yet routinely trivial intellectual refuse. Nonetheless, we are expected to be very familiar with their vast, tawdry intellectual landfill whenever we discuss the topic of voting theory. You don't need to be in thrall to their conventional fake truisms.
Maybe you wasted energy voting for the USDR Party, The US Dem/Repub Party. Or even the ever more corrupt 'Green' Party. All fascists at the end of the day. You don't have to read 10,000 Sickipedia pages to know what needs to be done. Forget their elegant toxic flowers such as 'Condorset criteria' and all such festering weeds in their garden of toxic alchemy.

All you need is the simplest form of score voting, where you give a range of from zero to ten votes to each and every desired political contender you choose to cast votes for. Then all the votes are simply added up. The corrupt election managers will have very little opportunity to get their dirty hands on your ballot. With complicated systems such as 'IRV'/'RCV' those corrupt managers get to lay their dirty hands on your individual ballot. to edit and 'move around' the votes on your ballot every time they declare a new 'round' of 'elimination'.

With score voting you get the forbidden but healthy opportunity to exercise strategy to beat the billionaire-fronted system that is taking everything away from you. Your one winning strategy is to give the full ten votes to your paladin, perhaps such as Ralph Nader, or Cynthia McKinney, or Dennis Kucinich. And give perhaps seven, eight, or nine 'hedge strategy' votes for some fake lesser evils such as Al Gore. And give zero votes to George W. Bush types. This way, you give maximum support for the good candidates, but do not sacrifice your chance to apply leverage against the greater evil candidate. Please do not believe the spurious assertions about issues such as 'max-min' or 'bullet' voting put forth by the college trustee cherry-picked fake 'political scientists'.

The real powers that be will fight viciously against the establishment of score voting. Why not make them work a little harder?

