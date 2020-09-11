newswire article commentary united states alternative media | political theory Massive Internet Problems Caused By Poorly Written Software for Computers, Mobile 'phones' author: Techy Dude Massive Internet Problems Caused By Poorly Written Software for Computers, Mobile 'phones' and Poor Webpage Design. 'Go away jerksMassive Internet Problems Caused By Poorly Written Software for Computers, Mobile 'phones' and Poor Webpage Design. Bad data filtering & unwanted advertising in Internet pages' transmit is more than anoyance- it impedes the basic functions that is purpose. The wise decision was made long ago to make ads and the main program, talk, and performances (television) consecutive and not concurrent. Broadcasters still got pay. for airing commercial segments. This, and sound volume adjustment made way in 1950s for households tolerate the otherwise irritating public television & commercials. Internet has struggled with these issues and floundered with it's dubious flotation on the shoulders of Gates, Woz, Atkinson et all's early miraculous achievemenet in silicon and metalloid masonry (Bill, steve, & Bill are one percent of the computer labs that made ways of using electronic hardware for the ma sses but it would seem cheap to not credit a few names, at least) Less interactivity - things data downloads with not asking user such as changing preference files and popping blocky ads as well as tiny crowded design, disappearing controls and the text jumping before readability cause trouble for especially mobile phone users. This can make the machine unusable. This kind of data also anti-functionally affects the ability to text, and phone transmissions because it competes. Some websites for electronic mail service change unexpectedly because of rather than using computer software to read an html file alone, transmit a few things - buttons , slider, arrows, as picture. This affects free press as well. Reading the news becomes a task. Why on the 'Electronic Frontier' should we tolerate the equivalent of random graffiti or spying & more targetted messages that show a worse invasion of privacy? Stuck together pages and music and narrative not matching the course of study or encouraging total distraction, disrupting personal letters and reading by other than the intended audience, and then reminding us of what we wrote to ask for cash? If a librarian helped you to find a book then stood with it stalk still, closed tightly insisting you wait an extra four minutes before he hands it to you, not for any reason, would you think that's reasonable? There are some directions that the Information Superhighway has divergent paths that help avoid or get rutted in this endemic sabotage of an international, if 'First World' (United States particular and the G7 or whatever confluence of English speakers) (To be fair, there are Internet accessing machines on a Navajo land with Solar power and near the Saharan Desert of Africa as well, which are more sparsely used by individuals but all the more, would demand to be of utility and realistic practicality: road condition, advisories, faraway stories that still may be pertinent in harsh climates) For the sake of speed, with intended data transmission such as personally addressed private texts (ahem) other items are in the same 'bundle' of data, possibly the menu for the messaging system controls, pictured buttons are in the same bundle of data, A computer can store these layout preferences, OR provide info enough for the content sent to readably show up with regard to size, maaybe for user controls. What is idiotic, is if the two devices connecting via wire or waves can't agree on how to function and the person (the human!) is presented with a headache; this seems to be happening a lot. That's why I put font, size, and color last. Aren't those automatically part of the deal? Not if they make stuff look trashy and incoherent, impossible to direct and cause errors. yet, those elements ARE basic compared to the greedy scripting and high resolution ads, programs that are requisit but don't tell their proper data space, memory requirements, conflicts and compatibility. Nor does it seem like anyone is limited by these details anymore except the very old and maybe a few supergeniuses.... it seems like if real programming and good Internet page design and site design existed with good infrastructure, things would be much more pragmatic. (Looking at the console with a full screen and full keyboard, it seems like search engines have rusted but compared with the iPhone, it seems downright impossible.) The notion of storing modest layout for the user and transmitting with data can make for consistency if that person uses multiple devices, i.e. an iPhone, a library computer, a friend's house. The simple example of this is Hypertext Markup Language (HTML), an international standard for websites and can be written (typed) on a machine (only a keyboard and storage space on a harddrive) or a machine with short term memory that can save to 3.5" solid disks or 4.5" floppy disks, solid-state data disks, or etched with a reflective surface on a CD (compact disk), or on magnetic tape. There is a standard, SORT of... HTML 2 or 3 may be sufficient (colloquial), HTML 4.0 isn't done. Bold, italic, monospace, serif and san serif are included, sizes of headings numbered H1-H10 sections for paragraph marks and horizontal lines, tables for content and captioning are included but only what is standard and agreed on. Only when it is made available over a network is it legitimately viewable to others, and only properly a webpage if a server computer such as an ISP has stored a copy. 'Hypertext' is transparent as letters & numbers (raw text with a few pieces of code for links, certain sequences of characters intended to make funny symbols like the Ampersand 'and' I use '&'). A novel can be 100k or less, though much more, 800k perhaps, text weighing little in data size. More with illustrations.. 'Links' written 'protocol://ip.addr.or.name.suffix.place/directory/pagename.html' with some variance, no directory or page going to a default for instance or the 'index.htm' of several editions of the same essay, source code of program, other people's family photos, or manual for some gadget or instructions to build one, yada ya. So it could be only a hundred letters (or numbers) in sequence with 'UTF-8' meaning universal text format requiring 8 bits (binary) make one distinct character including []{}#$%^&*()_=+\|-?' thus 800 bits equals 100 bytes, ending with 'EOF'' or 'End of File' or '' to be separated from the other garbage (chiefly ads, our key problem) which transfers in less than a second over digital signal pulses transmitted through analog phone line, radio, 8 wire cables (5 pin also) or however. Format of lines horizontally ' ' & '' newlines (carriage return also '') 4 sizes letter ' ' through ' ' terminated by or whatever, larger than normal, the title to go in a 'window' banner top that the OS agrees to use by coded talk ('' for example) a separate head and body optional and tables and color as well a few basic styles of of fonts any computer would have SOME simily to, serif, monospace, bold, wide, italic, common name Courier-Monaco-New York (with serifs for legibility and aesthetic) Helvetica-Normal-Chicago (snas serif, Chicago wider) anyhoo, in a world where there was consensus among computer manufacturers. Key feature is the power to 'link' by surrounding a word or paragraph in ' contribute to this article add comment to discussion