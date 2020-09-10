newswire article commentary united states imperialism & war | media criticism Demands of a World vs. Humanity ...in Light of the Covid Crisis and Agenda 2030 author: Tra Abstract: Mankind facing insurmountable odds, must make tough decisions about his future in light of his personal consumption vs. the extension of resources for future generations. This paper explores the notion that certain groups of people have decided to take matters into their own hands in these decisions that will challenge the very ideals of individual freedoms and autonomy in Man choosing his own path through life.



Keywords: Man, Freedom, Autonomy, Social Engineering, Tyranny, Environmental Genocide Demands of a World - vs. Humanity in Light of the Covid Crisis and Agenda 2030





Calls or Man to change his ways may have come too late for some, as we examine the 7 areas of concern in a BBC article on the demands of the science and bio ecological communities, we begin to realize that they are not only unrealistic goals and pipe dreams, but that they may to the direct destruction of Man himself.



Looking at the article's suggested behavior modifications that people can make, in line with their (Science Community) goals of reducing Human generated waste and consumption, we can quickly see that their goals can only be achieved by one method, and that is eliminating the main culprit in this story of environmental theatrics; Man, himself.



This in light of the 2015 meeting of 178 countries which were meant to solidify the goals of mad men in an agreement to force the rest of the World to see things their way, without consultation or permission, called Agenda 2030 which will force societies to break, not bend to their will. This means eliminating the main actor in their play, whether it be induced by the introduction of Manmade economic crisis and catastrophes such as Covid-19, or good old fashioned genocide, they are not asking for public input on their agenda.



With goals of, first, eliminating livestock flatulence, to the use of Covid Masks as a Human catalytic converter to remove 2.5 ppm Human generated particulate matter from the atmosphere, people are being endangered by the very systems put in place to ensure their safety and survival. They want to kill cows, cars, and you and me, as they conduct scientific studies on their potential successes.



CO² Levels Measured in India and Around the World During Mandatory 3 Week Covid -19 Lockdown Periods and Compared with 2016, 2017, 2018, and 2019.



While our source article talks about bringing about change through dietary modifications such as less meats, dairy, milk and poultry and the reduction of fossil fuel usage, the truth is that they know their goals will not be met without the forced modification of Man's behavior by subliminal extermination through the use of agents such as Covid-19, and the disastrous after-effects of economic strife, and famine Only in this way can they achieve their interpretation of sustainability eliminating Poverty, Unemployment, and Hunger. For each Man, Woman and Child taken out of the environmental picture adds up to a reduction of 70 years of Human generated pollutants, consumption, and environmental impact destruction per person.



This is the kind of force multiplication that will make "Living" unsustainable for the average Human, whether it be from the loss of social contact through Mask Wearing, or Social Distancing, and the closure of virtually every venue of social contact, such as schools, colleges, bars, restaurants, gyms, church services, so that people cannot meet, plan and procreate the next generation in their romance with living. Sources of no meat at the supermarket, bad dairy products on your store shelves, and no place to meet your next date, or prospective mate and life partner are clear indicators that fulfil these Globalist goals, with an estimated 300-500,000 reduction in annual births related to the Covid response.



Additionally, just in Africa alone, the previously projected loss of life due to famine related food shortages of 130 Million People has been re-calculated to be increased by 140 Million, to the tune of 270 Million People due to a dramatic decrease in humanitarian aid services that have been disrupted by the response to the Covid-19 Pandemic.



The forced reduction of stay at home orders, un-employing millions of Americans and destroying their future, is helping meet the Globalist goals of Petroleum use, as we can look out upon our local freeways at the 20% of normal a automotive vehicle traffic, and

Less is More - As the American Economy and Employment Go South empty parking lots of vacant businesses and schools, even our own campus at ARC. And, yet, these are the same scientific geniuses that want to create a network of machines that remove CO² from the atmosphere by burning 115% of the entire World's annual consumption of Natural Gas to achieve their goal.



In conclusion, this absolute madness is leading toward the type of genocide that has been induced only by the most heinously recognized perpetrators of totalianarism and eugenics history.



Living is better than dying...



Excerpted from: https://docs.google.com/document/d/1WK4oy_1yVseY-A7gsfnpEvfQJiQTkKenN4BGGLo_7hs/edit?usp=sharing contribute to this article add comment to discussion