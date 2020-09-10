newswire article reporting united states government | police / legal OIG Request: Members Of Mueller's Russiagate Team "Accidentally Wiped" 15 Phones' Data author: lol Newly released DOJ records show that multiple top members of Mueller's investigative team claimed to have "accidentally wiped" at least 15 (!) phones used during the anti-Trump investigation after the DOJ OIG asked for the devies to be handed over. https://t.co/VVUnfZVolm pic.twitter.com/p50PnoCBse

Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 10, 2020 Hmmmm...we've seen this done before. Top level members of Mueller's investigative team claim to have "accidentally wiped" at least 15 phones used during the Trump investigation after the DOJ OIG asked for the devices to be handed over.



All this from new DOJ records just released from the OIG investigation. So many members of the Mueller team claim to have put their phones in airplane mode, lock them, and then claim they didn't have the password. Yeah...what's the probability of that?



SO...the agents are one of two things...and there are only 2 answers. They are either A. Corrupt. or B. They are too stupid to understand an iPhone...which means they had no business working on an essential/important investigation like the one they were assigned to.

