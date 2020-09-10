OIG Request: Members Of Mueller's Russiagate Team "Accidentally Wiped" 15 Phones' Data

|
Hmmmm...we've seen this done before. Top level members of Mueller's investigative team claim to have "accidentally wiped" at least 15 phones used during the Trump investigation after the DOJ OIG asked for the devices to be handed over.
All this from new DOJ records just released from the OIG investigation. So many members of the Mueller team claim to have put their phones in airplane mode, lock them, and then claim they didn't have the password. Yeah...what's the probability of that?
SO...the agents are one of two things...and there are only 2 answers. They are either A. Corrupt. or B. They are too stupid to understand an iPhone...which means they had no business working on an essential/important investigation like the one they were assigned to.
Adam Housley (@adamhousley) September 10, 2020
Many devices were wiped or otherwise disabled before DOJ authorities were able to access and examine them or the records they contained, including that of disgraced former FBI lawyer Lisa Page.
According to email correspondence between the Special Counsel's Office and the DOJ Office of the Inspector General, Page's phone had been reset to factory settings, "and therefore all data was wiped from the device" before the OIG received it.
Destruction of data and communication pervaded the team, with more than 20 instances of Mueller team members wiping their devices, some in seemingly creative ways.
It seems unlikely that more than a dozen top Mueller investigation officials all put their phones into airplane mode, locked them, and forgot the passwords or "accidentally" wiped their devices.