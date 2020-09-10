resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
portland independent media center  
images audio video

english  espanol 

calendar
pdx tv news
pdx radio
pdx print
pdx video
publish
SPECIAL COVERAGE

regions

topic pages

genres

actions



all action pages >>

resources

global imc
network:


www.indymedia.org
indymedia.org.uk

Working Groups
print
radio
satellite tv

Topics
climate

Africa
canarias
estrecho / madiaq

Asia
beirut
cyprus
india (archive)
istanbul
japan
palestine

Caribbean
puerto rico

Europe: Central
germany
poland
switzerland

Europe: Eastern
bulgaria
russia
ukraine

Europe: Northern
sweden

Europe: Southern
barcelona
italy
portugal

Europe: Western
antwerp
belgium
grenoble
ireland
lille
nantes
netherlands
nice
paris

Europe: UK
bristol
cambridge
leeds (archive)
liverpool
london
manchester (archive)
oxford
scotland
sheffield
south coast

Oceania
aotearoa
melbourne
sydney
tokelau

South America

Brasil
Ecuador
Uruguay
Argentina
cordoba
buenos aires
la plata
mar del plata
rosario
santiago del estero
Qollasuyu (archive)
bolivia
chile sur
valparaiso

Turtle Island

Appalachia
baltimore (archive)
dc
philadelphia
pittsburgh
richmond

Aztlán
las vegas (archive)
los angeles
new mexico
san diego
san francisco bay
santa cruz

Cascadia
british columbia (ca)
portland
olympia
rogue valley
vancouver (ca)

Great Lakes
chicago
columbus
urbana-champaign
minneapolis/st. paul
rochester

Great North Woods
boston
hartford (archive)
nyc
Great Plains
austin

Mexico
chiapas
oaxaca
yucatan

Mississippi Delta
big muddy (so. illinois)
new orleans

Process
fbi/legal updates
mailing lists
documentaion project

why this cities list?
newswire article reporting united states 10.Sep.2020 18:06
government | police / legal

OIG Request: Members Of Mueller's Russiagate Team "Accidentally Wiped" 15 Phones' Data

author: lol
Newly released DOJ records show that multiple top members of Mueller's investigative team claimed to have "accidentally wiped" at least 15 (!) phones used during the anti-Trump investigation after the DOJ OIG asked for the devies to be handed over.  https://t.co/VVUnfZVolm pic.twitter.com/p50PnoCBse
Sean Davis (@seanmdav) September 10, 2020
Hmmmm...we've seen this done before. Top level members of Mueller's investigative team claim to have "accidentally wiped" at least 15 phones used during the Trump investigation after the DOJ OIG asked for the devices to be handed over.

All this from new DOJ records just released from the OIG investigation. So many members of the Mueller team claim to have put their phones in airplane mode, lock them, and then claim they didn't have the password. Yeah...what's the probability of that?

SO...the agents are one of two things...and there are only 2 answers. They are either A. Corrupt. or B. They are too stupid to understand an iPhone...which means they had no business working on an essential/important investigation like the one they were assigned to.
Adam Housley (@adamhousley) September 10, 2020

contribute to this article


New DOJ Documents Show Wholesale Evidence Destruction By Mueller Team 10.Sep.2020 19:56
lol link

Newly released records from the Department of Justice reveal that multiple top members of Special Counsel Robert Mueller's investigative team claim to have "accidentally wiped" data off phones they used during the anti-Trump probe.

Many devices were wiped or otherwise disabled before DOJ authorities were able to access and examine them or the records they contained, including that of disgraced former FBI lawyer Lisa Page.

According to email correspondence between the Special Counsel's Office and the DOJ Office of the Inspector General, Page's phone had been reset to factory settings, "and therefore all data was wiped from the device" before the OIG received it.

Destruction of data and communication pervaded the team, with more than 20 instances of Mueller team members wiping their devices, some in seemingly creative ways.

It seems unlikely that more than a dozen top Mueller investigation officials all put their phones into airplane mode, locked them, and forgot the passwords or "accidentally" wiped their devices.

http://thefederalist.com/2020/09/10/new-doj-documents-show-wholesale-evidence-destruction-by-mueller-team/

contribute to this article

add comment to discussion