The Shortwave Report 09/11/20 Listen Globally!

A weekly 30 minute review of international news and opinion, recorded from a shortwave radio and the internet.

This week's show features stories from NHK World Japan, Radio Deutsche-Welle, Radio Havana Cuba, and Spanish National Radio.

From JAPAN- 10% of the survivors evacuated from Fukushima have died away from the area. The Chinese President and Foreign Minister criticized Trump for scapegoating their country for the Covid spread. The Chinese Foreign Minister accused the US of threatening peace in the South China Sea.



From GERMANY- A series of short reports on Boris Johnson and Brexit and the global Covid situation. The Russian opposition figure Navalny has recovered somewhat from what German doctors have claimed was poisoning with the nerve agent Novichok, raising tensions between the EU and Russia and the Nordstream pipeline. A documentary film about Greta Thunberg is a major feature of the Venice film festival underway now.



From CUBA- UN Secretary General Guterres has warned that world powers must pull together and retool their economies for a green future or face doom. The Cuban Foreign Minister says that judicial processes in Bolivia and Ecuador against Evo Morales and Rafael Correa are intended to silence the voices of the people. Fallout about Trump claiming to want to end wars is contradicted by his push to arm the rest of the world.



From SPAIN- Alison Hughes reports on the protests in London outside the court where Julian Assange is appealing an extradition request from the US. A number of prominent citizens were interviewed by a German news team in English.



The latest Shortwave Report (September 11) is up at the website http://www.outfarpress.com/shortwave.shtml in 3 forms- (new) HIGHEST QUALITY (160kb)(33MB), broadcast quality (13MB), and quickdownload or streaming form (6MB) (28:59)

BRAND NEW PODCAST (May 2020) about the history of The Shortwave Report on Humboldt Lighthouse with Nathan Hankes- https://www.thehumboldtlighthouse.com/the-podcast/ep-75-dan-roberts (Interview follows 30 minute Shortwave Report)



