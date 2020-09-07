resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
newswire article commentary united states 07.Sep.2020 14:24
government | human & civil rights

Corporate Mass Media, DNC Pushing To De-Legitimize November 2020 U.S. Election In Advance

author: =
Without perception (by the average American themselves) that the nation's election system is legitimate and fairly operated, the United States of America ceases to exist.
Democrats and their ideological allies in corporate mass media and the power elite establishment are creating a drumbeat in September 2020 to de-legitimize the process of voting in November.

 The Atlantic and associated corporate media outlets have dredged up the France trip again, and Trump allegedly disparaging the military.
Divide the U.S. armed forces from supporting the commander in chief when the time comes for them to follow orders.

 Dr. Anthony Fauci has said voting in person is safe; yet 80 million mail-in ballots are deemed 'necessary'.

 New York Times, Washington Post published 100% hyperbolic, speculative pieces suggesting "What if Trump refuses to concede the election?," "what will you do if Trump doesn't leave?"
 Letter to Joint Chiefs chair Gen. Milley from 2 Army officers (John Nagl and Paul Yingling) stating "If the commander in chief attempts to ignore the election's results, you will face a choice."

 Academic 2020 election 'war game' study is published which purports to analyze several simulations of this year's electoral outcomes, concluding that what would follow the November election would be "a street fight, not a legal battle."

 House Speaker Pelosi won't release additional COVID relief funds until Trump agrees to emptying out the prisons.
Provide violence-prone foot soldiers on the streets to follow BLM-organized orders when the time comes.

 Hillary Clinton declares publicly that Biden should not concede the election "under any circumstances."


Democratic National Committee, after failure of Russiagate, impeachment and many other unabated fruitless efforts over 4 years is now banking entirely on the utter hatred of the current White House occupant by a discrete segment of the American population, in a Hail Mary bid for the White House grail.

These cues to de-legitimize the electoral process and election itself are being propogated across our society with billions of dollars in corporate mass media and elite intelligentsia backing. Pre-meditation of 'coup d'état' mindset.

( Or alternatively, all of the above is sheer baseless fantasizing on the part of the U.S. Democrat left. )

contribute to this article

add comment to discussion