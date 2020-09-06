newswire article commentary united states environment | political theory Biden and Harris Embrace Fracking- So Much For The "Green New Deal" author: rAT The DNC is walking a greased tightrope, environmentally speaking. Fracking waste site Pennsylvania Biden and Harris have already confirmed their commitment to the "Green New Deal" that would eliminate all fossil fueled vehicles and industry within ten years. Harris co-signed the original proposed legislation. One of the top environmental issues is fracking for natural gas. This process is one of the dirtiest and most polluting of all industries. Five top environmental calamities are all reinforced in the process. Contaminated soil, air pollution, water pollution, waste disposal, and toxins. Vast tracts of unspoiled lands are turned into chemical cesspools of poisonous mud- destroying anything that's alive in the process. Destruction is so wide you can see it from Space. The problem for Biden and Harris is that they need Pennsylvania votes to pull off a victory in November. Fracking is huge in that state. Tens of thousands are employed in the operations. Biden's denunciations threatened a repeat of Hillary Clinton's infamous "We'll put coal miners out of business" remark in 2016 that created a furor and major backlash against her in coal country. This morning Harris told CNN she "supports Biden's stance on fracking", which consists of support for the industry except on "public lands". Uhh- what happened to the "Green New Deal"? No wonder they gave AOC only 90 seconds at the convention. Even Bernie is throwing support behind Biden now and that's to be expected- time to rally around whoever the candidate is. But the smell of hypocrisy and deception still lingers. Do they really think they can cripple the Saudis and Detroit within ten years and end fossil fuels forever? What will airplanes run on? And all these electric cars and solar cells? They are all derived from rare-earth minerals that mostly come from China. Our "New Deal" will be dependent upon the Chinese mining industry. Wall Street bulldozers like Forbes Magazine are already predicting financial chaos and ruin if any of this actually becomes law. They claim the natural gas bonanza from fracking is what has been keeping the economy "strong", with more and more industry switching to it as a cheaper alternative. The environment has become a political football, but there are no real quarterbacks capable of making a run for the goal. So Biden waffles and says things about fracking that contradict any real stance against it. He just wants those fracking and coal votes in Pennsylvania- a critical electoral college state that he needs. Plus he is from Pennsylvania and has to play the home boy card too. I'm not trying to convince anyone to vote against them. It's your choice. There's not many options though. Another 4 years of the Orange Julius Caesar will wreck this place for good. If too many voters feel the Dems are playing word games about fracking they may not buy the rest of the "New Deal" promises either and may even be too bummed to vote at all. And that would be tragic. contribute to this article add comment to discussion