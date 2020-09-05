newswire article announcements united states health | police / legal Clinton pardoned, Flynn's off: grill Donald (not Duck) Prezidency done. race included... author: Zoor Collective Amnesia Perpetrators Mixed Benefit... ducks thrive and well should they but beaver deserves it's intricate habitat. There was a time I heard complaint from dark-skinned persons (wore a mask) - people take your picture without asking, stare at you, follow, and do annoying shit. White-skinned persons have at times this same complaint. The enthusiastic embrace of the papparazi is not welcome. You might think joy in photography, less invasive than assault, and could also say it's good to witness, or evidence for safety (but then after the camera was gone, before after) and meanwhile you stand there holding this expensive piece of jewelry to make someone's life hell. Or you could ask. Now, tear gas, pepperspray, and protest are reasons you may also cover a face but some idiot made a run on dust masks and air filter masks that could be needed by a person sanding, lathing, chiseling wood or stone, for fuck's sake, since when is scarcity by conspiracy anybody's idea of sensible and who are the "grown-ups" letting this happen? Dust masks aren't generally regarded as equivalent to a medical shield (asbestos, standard, and I think 1995 is out of date though possibly still effective if you waste a half hour to glue two elastics in place of the dumb ear-straps). So, people in an O-R or other crisis could use a dust mask but generally will be regarded by foreigners as slummy for having such a shortage of standard supplies that they are resorting to the low of a contractor. You see these dumb signs, and divided maybe so we'll all be separated the mature ones, the evil, and nobody should ever see each other, so munchkin-fucks hide and then somebody is covering for child labor. Is this just? The same jerk was saying "manager's policy", then "state law", and I know for a fact this is horse manure. Where are all the fucking soda machines? I could be eating Doritos (r) right now and spitting on people from a bridge over the I-5. The first hundred people who comment on this posting get some free oxygen. I CAN breathe, but only just barely. Assholes. contribute to this article

contribute to this article add comment to discussion