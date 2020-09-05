|
97% Owned - Economic Truth Documentary - How Is Money Created
author: Independent POV
|
(130 mins.) http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=XcGh1Dex4Yo
97% Owned presents serious research and verifiable evidence on our economic and financial system. This is the first documentary to tackle this issue from a UK-perspective and explains the inner workings of Central Banks and the Money creation process.
When money drives almost all activity on the planet, it's essential that we understand it. Yet simple questions often get overlooked, questions like; where does money come from? Who creates it? Who decides how it gets used? And what does this mean for the millions of ordinary people who suffer when the monetary, and financial system, breaks down?
Our debt based economic system exists solely due to creation of money for non-productive, non-real (goods & services) economy, speculative, bubble-inflating, financialized uses by private owned fiat currency central banks. The world's economy is today driven and fueled by credit expansion (Latin credere = to believe) with debt note fiat currency. No economic or real GDP growth occurs without constantly rising increases in public/private debt and issuance of debt-based fiat currency. All aspects of public- and private-held assets are founded entirely on this debt-based fiat currency system. The government can not afford to let the banking system fail because if it did, more than 97 percent of all money would disappear. In the event of a crisis, risk is transferred to the citizen taxpayer. Each boom and bust cycle recurs with a newly increased magnitude of private central bank-issued fiat money created as debt.
"The only option is to stop [central] banks from creating money as debt. If you want to have a chance of tackling any of the big social issues, you've got to solve the money issue."
Ben Dyson (co-author of 'Modernising Money')
|
97% Owned - Economic Truth documentary - How is Money Created
3,273,624 views May 1, 2012
Independent POV
A film by Michael Oswald, Produced by Mike Horwath, featuring Ben Dyson of Positive Money, Josh Ryan-Collins of The New Economics Foundation, Ann Pettifor, the "HBOS Whistleblower" Paul Moore, Simon Dixon of Bank to the Future, Sargon Nissan of the Financial Transparency Coalition and Nick Dearden from the Jubliee Debt Campaign.
"This economic crisis is like a cancer. If you just wait, thinking this is going to go away... just like a cancer it's going to grow and [then] it will be too late. Wishful thinking is that governments are going to sort it out: the governments don't rule the world, Goldman Sachs rules the world."
Alessio Rastani
Financialization Is Only About Making Money From Money, Not The Real Economy Or Capitalism
Here are some articles written in the past 2 or 3 years about Financialization, which has been growing since the 1970s and has been endemic in the global economy since 2000.
When combined with fiat currency issued by private central banks (as currently seen with the Federal Reserve's QE-infinity bailouts, payouts etc.) it is a recipe for economic disaster and further weakens the overall Real Economy i.e. actual goods and services transacted along with price discovery function and valuation. It is so pervasive that our global economy can be no longer be considered a "free market" or "capitalism"
The financialization of banking, and of business in general, has hampered real growth and innovation while exacerbating inequality. It has disconnected actual product from value, and created vast bubbles in markets such as housing, insurance and credit. Buybacks by corporations of their own stocks have contributed to rigging of capital markets. Today the finance sector makes up only 7% of the economy and creates a mere 4% of all jobs, while generating 40% of corporate profits.