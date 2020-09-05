|
Critical Race Theory Will Be Banned From U.S. Government Workplace HR Departments
author: lol
|
a Sandia National Laboratories employee recently circulated a video, to the entire facility and also published globally on YouTube, detailing Critical Race Theory indoctrination that was being peddled by his employer's HR management. This included 'Struggle Session'-style shaming sessions about White identity, among many other tenets of Intersectionality and Critical Race Theory transmitted via video presentations and instructional seminars.
Engineer employee's original video :
http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zyNW9nlFDBk
Although he was put on temporary leave from his job at the Laboratory, the Trump administration got wind of the engineer's alarm signal, and the Office of Managment and Budget has issued a September 4, 2020 Memorandum (.PDF linked below) on Training in the Federal Government, which states that these kinds of employee training sessions and instructions are "divisive, anti-American propaganda" and that all U.S. government agencies should "identify all available avenues within the law to cancel any such contracts" [with the firms that provide these types of HR training].
|
http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Critical_race_theory
R.I.P. CRT, in U.S. government employment circumstances
homepage: http://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/M-20-34.pdf
address: Memorandum: Training in the Federal Government
Intersectionality, far from having an inclusionary effect, actually excludes many, many people due to characteristics in them judged unwelcome. Intersectionality as a political strategy thus thwarts the objective of forming a large enough coalition capable of winning and effectively wielding political power.
Why is this idea of intersectionality, which is logically flawed on its face, so prevalent among various leftist factions and "progressives"? There are two likely possibilities, in my view:
1) The Left is being deliberately fractured by government and corporate policies or
2) The Left is exhibiting a sort of schizophrenic break with reality induced by both a perpetual inability to obtain economic and social relief from neoliberalism and the election of Donald Trump.
For example, a common refrain among the intersectionalist left is that Trump won the 2016 election due to the racism of white people, working-class whites in particular, and therefore the set we call working-class whites has nothing to bring to the intersection, so to speak. It can be ignored as a potential ally in the struggle against neoliberalism. However, the set of all working-class white people is not the same as what we find at the intersection of the set of working-class white people and the set of racists. By conflating the two sets, the intersectionalists are
1) excluding a large set of people that have been crushed by neoliberalism and
2) committing themselves to a much diminished coalition.
14.Sep.2018 03:00