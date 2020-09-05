Critical Race Theory Will Be Banned From U.S. Government Workplace HR Departments

a Sandia National Laboratories employee recently circulated a video, to the entire facility and also published globally on YouTube, detailing Critical Race Theory indoctrination that was being peddled by his employer's HR management. This included 'Struggle Session'-style shaming sessions about White identity, among many other tenets of Intersectionality and Critical Race Theory transmitted via video presentations and instructional seminars.



Engineer employee's original video :

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zyNW9nlFDBk



Although he was put on temporary leave from his job at the Laboratory, the Trump administration got wind of the engineer's alarm signal, and the Office of Managment and Budget has issued a September 4, 2020 Memorandum (.PDF linked below) on Training in the Federal Government, which states that these kinds of employee training sessions and instructions are "divisive, anti-American propaganda" and that all U.S. government agencies should "identify all available avenues within the law to cancel any such contracts" [with the firms that provide these types of HR training].