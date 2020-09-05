resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
newswire article reporting united states 05.Sep.2020 12:49
government | human & civil rights

Critical Race Theory Will Be Banned From U.S. Government Workplace HR Departments

author: lol
a Sandia National Laboratories employee recently circulated a video, to the entire facility and also published globally on YouTube, detailing Critical Race Theory indoctrination that was being peddled by his employer's HR management. This included 'Struggle Session'-style shaming sessions about White identity, among many other tenets of Intersectionality and Critical Race Theory transmitted via video presentations and instructional seminars.

Engineer employee's original video :
 http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zyNW9nlFDBk

Although he was put on temporary leave from his job at the Laboratory, the Trump administration got wind of the engineer's alarm signal, and the Office of Managment and Budget has issued a September 4, 2020 Memorandum (.PDF linked below) on Training in the Federal Government, which states that these kinds of employee training sessions and instructions are "divisive, anti-American propaganda" and that all U.S. government agencies should "identify all available avenues within the law to cancel any such contracts" [with the firms that provide these types of HR training].
 http://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Critical_race_theory

R.I.P. CRT, in U.S. government employment circumstances

homepage: homepage: http://www.whitehouse.gov/wp-content/uploads/2020/09/M-20-34.pdf
address: address: Memorandum: Training in the Federal Government

contribute to this article


Intersectionality: Set Theory of the Left 05.Sep.2020 13:06
Haydar Khan link

 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2018/09/436687.shtml

Intersectionality, far from having an inclusionary effect, actually excludes many, many people due to characteristics in them judged unwelcome. Intersectionality as a political strategy thus thwarts the objective of forming a large enough coalition capable of winning and effectively wielding political power.

Why is this idea of intersectionality, which is logically flawed on its face, so prevalent among various leftist factions and "progressives"? There are two likely possibilities, in my view:

1) The Left is being deliberately fractured by government and corporate policies or

2) The Left is exhibiting a sort of schizophrenic break with reality induced by both a perpetual inability to obtain economic and social relief from neoliberalism and the election of Donald Trump.

For example, a common refrain among the intersectionalist left is that Trump won the 2016 election due to the racism of white people, working-class whites in particular, and therefore the set we call working-class whites has nothing to bring to the intersection, so to speak. It can be ignored as a potential ally in the struggle against neoliberalism. However, the set of all working-class white people is not the same as what we find at the intersection of the set of working-class white people and the set of racists. By conflating the two sets, the intersectionalists are

1) excluding a large set of people that have been crushed by neoliberalism and

2) committing themselves to a much diminished coalition.

http://www.counterpunch.org/2018/09/14/set-theory-of-the-left/
14.Sep.2018 03:00

Intersectional Identity and the Path to Progress 05.Sep.2020 13:10
Eleanor Robertson link

 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2020/06/438787.shtml

Intersectional-what? Feminism's problem with jargon is that any idiot can pick it up and have a go

There's no Académie Française of anti-oppression terminology; nothing stops your supposed enemies from appropriating your language to use against you

Sat 30 Sep 2017 06.00 EDT
Last modified on Tue 3 Oct 2017 11.16 EDT

---
'It is no coincidence that modern identity politics and neoliberalism were born at roughly the same time.' Illustration: Sarah Walsh
---

Nobody knows what intersectionality means. I certainly don't, and the more I read about it the more confused I become.

It's not just me: the scholar who coined the term, UCLA law professor and critical race theorist Kimberlé Crenshaw, said in 2009 that she is "amazed at how [intersectionality] gets over- and under-used; sometimes I can't even recognize it in the literature any more."

A hefty seven-syllable academic megalith intended to do the work of reform under capitalism, beloved by rich liberal college students and the extremely woke and incredibly online: if it didn't exist, they'd have to invent it.

This is why we can't have nice things any more. This is why we have to spend all our time monitoring Wonder Woman for traces of feminism instead of reversing the decline in union density. This is why we lost the 20th century.

There is truth to this: non-workerist movements did take over the mantle of the left. Class politics was marginalised to the point of nonexistence. We do spend way too much time in simpering adoration of mass culture that offers the most condescending scraps of recognition. We should try to reverse the decline in union density. Fuck Wonder Woman.

But for people who are supposed to be materialists this is a strangely idealist position, a kind of culture war-style battle in the free market of ideas, where Marxism and labourism were simply gazumped by the flashy reformism of identity politics.

http://www.theguardian.com/world/2017/sep/30/intersectional-feminism-jargon

Corp media celebs, PDX Indy align CRT Narrative 2020 05.Sep.2020 13:12
lol link

Corp Media Celebrities (w/ Portland Indymedia) Align Critical Race Theory Narrative 2020
composted article reposts united states 12.Jun.2020 08:07 media criticism | political theory

pretty amazing to see Portland Indymedia (at least for this past week) *total* alignment with corporations' own buyout message, corporate mass media propgation

wonder why they are so 'woke' 100% in alignment with Corporate Mass Media all of a sudden?

angry white women, are primarily sharing the Democratic National Committee social media message that Portland Indy right now is lockstep propogating
 http://portland.indymedia.org/en/2016/09/433219.shtml

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JFkw9ZUtRLI

contribute to this article

