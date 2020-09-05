resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
portland independent media center  
images audio video

english  espanol 

calendar
pdx tv news
pdx radio
pdx print
pdx video
publish
SPECIAL COVERAGE

regions

topic pages

genres

actions



all action pages >>

resources

global imc
network:


www.indymedia.org
indymedia.org.uk

Working Groups
print
radio
satellite tv

Topics
climate

Africa
canarias
estrecho / madiaq

Asia
beirut
cyprus
india (archive)
istanbul
japan
palestine

Caribbean
puerto rico

Europe: Central
germany
poland
switzerland

Europe: Eastern
bulgaria
russia
ukraine

Europe: Northern
sweden

Europe: Southern
barcelona
italy
portugal

Europe: Western
antwerp
belgium
grenoble
ireland
lille
nantes
netherlands
nice
paris

Europe: UK
bristol
cambridge
leeds (archive)
liverpool
london
manchester (archive)
oxford
scotland
sheffield
south coast

Oceania
aotearoa
melbourne
sydney
tokelau

South America

Brasil
Ecuador
Uruguay
Argentina
cordoba
buenos aires
la plata
mar del plata
rosario
santiago del estero
Qollasuyu (archive)
bolivia
chile sur
valparaiso

Turtle Island

Appalachia
baltimore (archive)
dc
philadelphia
pittsburgh
richmond

Aztlán
las vegas (archive)
los angeles
new mexico
san diego
san francisco bay
santa cruz

Cascadia
british columbia (ca)
portland
olympia
rogue valley
vancouver (ca)

Great Lakes
chicago
columbus
urbana-champaign
minneapolis/st. paul
rochester

Great North Woods
boston
hartford (archive)
nyc
Great Plains
austin

Mexico
chiapas
oaxaca
yucatan

Mississippi Delta
big muddy (so. illinois)
new orleans

Process
fbi/legal updates
mailing lists
documentaion project

why this cities list?
newswire article commentary united states 05.Sep.2020 10:31
actions & protests | human & civil rights

Incremental Stepwise Normalizing Of Escalated Violence And Aggression In Public Protests

author: Tim Pool
 http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WXnWo0Ddtek

Tim made a brief point at the end of this recent news overview segment, about how the current social protest and rioting actions are deliberately being dialed up with an emphasis on normalizing  via incremental escalation  the level of aggression and violence displayed by protesters towards the public and private property.

Paraphrased text transcript/explanation of his point(s) from @23:50 in :
Here's what I said: They'll come to your house. It won't be [like e.g. the police] kicking your door in and shooting your dog, or something.

If everything/the behavior we just saw in the Rochester, New York restaurant incident [mass aggressive occupation and destruction of a business, violent intimidation of its patrons, climbing atop residential home roofs] had happened on Day 1 of the post-George Floyd racial justice protests, then 

 Trump would now be at 90% approval
 Black Lives Matter would be at 95% disapproval/opposition
 the average American across this country would be screaming in outrage

But, because we are frogs in a pot that is coming to a slow boil, we do not fully realize or comprehend what is happening around us. Especially for the average person (who might not even regularly follow or particularly care much about politics). It is a process of normalizing such behavior, and our reaction to it, in the public sphere.

Normalized. Climbing on top of people's homes, jumping on the roof  can easily turn into breaking and entering when someone, just 1 person, in a mob decides to smash through the house's window. "That's a white supremacist's house!," they chant in unison. Everyone (even if they don't necessarily know why) is then all of a sudden throwing bricks at the house.

Eventually, they will be breaking into homes; and people will merely say, "wow they broke into another home again"...

homepage: homepage: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WXnWo0Ddtek

contribute to this article

add comment to discussion