Incremental Stepwise Normalizing Of Escalated Violence And Aggression In Public Protests author: Tim Pool http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WXnWo0Ddtek



Tim made a brief point at the end of this recent news overview segment, about how the current social protest and rioting actions are deliberately being dialed up with an emphasis on normalizing  via incremental escalation  the level of aggression and violence displayed by protesters towards the public and private property.



Paraphrased text transcript/explanation of his point(s) from @23:50 in : Here's what I said: They'll come to your house. It won't be [like e.g. the police] kicking your door in and shooting your dog, or something.



If everything/the behavior we just saw in the Rochester, New York restaurant incident [mass aggressive occupation and destruction of a business, violent intimidation of its patrons, climbing atop residential home roofs] had happened on Day 1 of the post-George Floyd racial justice protests, then 



 Trump would now be at 90% approval

 Black Lives Matter would be at 95% disapproval/opposition

 the average American across this country would be screaming in outrage



But, because we are frogs in a pot that is coming to a slow boil, we do not fully realize or comprehend what is happening around us. Especially for the average person (who might not even regularly follow or particularly care much about politics). It is a process of normalizing such behavior, and our reaction to it, in the public sphere.



Normalized. Climbing on top of people's homes, jumping on the roof  can easily turn into breaking and entering when someone, just 1 person, in a mob decides to smash through the house's window. "That's a white supremacist's house!," they chant in unison. Everyone (even if they don't necessarily know why) is then all of a sudden throwing bricks at the house.



Eventually, they will be breaking into homes; and people will merely say, "wow they broke into another home again"... contribute to this article add comment to discussion