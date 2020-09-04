newswire article reporting oregon & cascadia police / legal OPBNPR's Reporting On Murderer Michael Reinoehl's Death In Shootout With Federal Marshals author: lol Oregon Public Radio's reporter described what happened on NPR this morning.



Aaron Danielson (murder victim of Reinoehl) and Patroit Prayer were twice described as "far right"



Reinoehl and Antifa were only described as "racial justice demonstrators"



Danielson's past conviction for a DUI and some firearm charge were noted



Nothing was mentioned about Reinoehl's extensive past criminal record, which just in the past 3 months included multiple separate instances firearm violations nor was anything said about Reinoehl's use of a semiautomatic rifle to assault federal marshals with dozens of shots fired as they attempted to arrest him as a murder suspect contribute to this article

