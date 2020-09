newswire article reporting portland metro actions & protests | police / legal "Burn Every Pig": Seattle Man Arrested For Threat To Blow Up Portland Police Station author: tp http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=pohQYGVSn5w



A Seattle, Washington man has been arrested and federally charged for threatening to blow up a police station in Portland, Oregon with a bomb.



Kyle Robert Tornow, 36, is accused of using an online communication system (City of Portland's TrackIT system) under an alias to claim he planted explosives at a Portland police station according to United States Attorney Brian Moran in a Department of Justice press release on Wednesday. On social media Tornow, 36 espoused support for Antifa causes.