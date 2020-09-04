VICE Interviews Michael Reinoehl, Newest Member Of The ***k Around And Find Out Club

http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fsDWXx5tYfk



 [VICENews video title]:'Man Linked to Killing...' "Linked" to > _Really_ , VICE?

 [VICENews blurb]: "In an exclusive interview, Michael Reinoehl, who has been linked to a killing at a Portland protest, said he believed he and a friend were about to be stabbed, and that he acted in self defense."



Murderer Reinoehl admits on camera to VICE News that he gunned down a man in cold blood,

only to himself lose his life 24 hours later to gunfire from federal marshals that tracked him down in Lacey, Washington.