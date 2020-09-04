VICE Interviews Michael Reinoehl, Newest Member Of The ***k Around And Find Out Club

|
Reinhoehl has been posting actively about his participation in downtown Portland protests since May 2020. On July 5th he was arrested at a riot in downtown Portland for resisting arrest and carrying a loaded handgun illegally. He was released a few days later and those charges were never pursued.
Reinoehl has been estranged from the family - his sister, their parents and a younger brother - for at least three years. His sister says of him :
"On the one hand, this whole thing surprises the daylights out of us, because we always thought he is a lot of bark, not a lot of bite," she said. "But he's also been very impulsive and irrational."
Reinoehl has stolen their mother's seizure medication and owes a lot of debt, often giving his relatives' addresses as his own to avoid responsibility, she said.
He has a son and daughter and is split from their mother, she said.
His sister received a phone call this week threatening that their family would be in danger unless they turned him in to police. She then looked online and saw photographs of her brother circulating. "We reached out to police and confirmed that we recognized Michael in the screenshots," she said.
"I have friends, family and loved ones on both sides of the conflict," Reinoehl's sister said. "Violence begets violence and hatred begets hatred. This is not the solution. My heart goes out to the victim. It always has, before I even knew my brother was involved."