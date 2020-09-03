resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
newswire article commentary portland metro 03.Sep.2020 01:03
actions & protests | police / legal

Aaron "Jay" Danielson: Here In Portland, BLM+Antifa's First Ever Targeted Assassination.

author: proof
 http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HTRXP1R6ZQk

 Maurice 'Reese' Monson
Driver of the Dodge Charger is the BLM guy with the bullhorn, who the shooter was hanging around on the block prior to moving to the shooting location
Monson (with the bullhorn who the shooter was hanging around) is the same guy who responded to victim Aaron Danielson and yelled at the victim's friend
A woman calls him "Reese" in a separate closeup video of the shot victim on pavement
Monson is a key player in BLM Portland security & has been on scene/involved in different attacks around the protest area, including w/ Keese Love

in 2009, Monson was sentenced to 10 years for impersonating a cop to rob drug dealers


Cameraman [Justin Dunlap of 'Democracy Field Trip'] :


Reese Monson at Hatfield Courthouse, Portland 2020-08-01
Reese Monson at Hatfield Courthouse, Portland 2020-08-01
 http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HTRXP1R6ZQk


Cameraman [Justin Dunlap of 'Democracy Field Trip'] :

 follows the exact group of people, including shooter, up the street the corner of 2nd and Morrison

 Exactly timed, zeroed on shooting location framing it as it occurs

 Awkward and odd remarks when a bystander witness asserts for him to turn his footage of the just-occurred public murder over to the police

 link to www.kgw.com

Justin Dunlap experienced the shooting firsthand. He was livestreaming as things at Southwest 3rd Avenue and Alder Street turned deadly. He heard some yelling and saw Danielson deploy mace before he was shot.
"And instantly, a half second later, the gunshots rang out: just two quick reports and the victim turned, took a few steps and fell. The other two went the opposite direction on the street," said Dunlap, who has been livestreaming protests on Facebook. Dunlap has a website called Democracy Field Trip.
What Dunlap captured on his livestream was a horrible scene, as police and medics moved in and moved others out, while Danielson was dead in the street.


 Maurice 'Reese' Monson
Driver of the Dodge Charger is the BLM guy with the bullhorn, who the shooter was hanging around on the block prior to moving to the shooting location
Monson (with the bullhorn who the shooter was hanging around) is the same guy who responded to victim Aaron Danielson and yelled at the victim's friend
A woman calls him "Reese" in a separate closeup video of the shot victim on pavement
Monson is a key player in BLM Portland security & has been on scene/involved in different attacks around the protest area, including w/ Keese Love

in 2009, Monson was sentenced to 10 years for impersonating a cop to rob drug dealers
 http://www.oregonlive.com/portland/2009/07/man_sentenced_to_10_years_for.html

Next time a police officer asks Maurice Monson to move along, maybe he won't defiantly flick his cigarette into the street as he walks off.

Officers pulled a shiny, official-looking badge from his front pants pocket, and police say his backpack was stuffed with handcuffs, rubber gloves, a two-way radio and a loaded .32-caliber revolver.

Transit Officers Aaron Dauchy and James Sandvik knew they had lassoed more than a litterbug.

During questioning, the 19-year-old told police that he and his buddy "Frank" would befriend people, set up drug deals and then use the gun, cuffs and badge to rip them off.

 https://www.oregonlive.com/news/2008/12/max_station_litterbug_packed_b.html

---
Reese Monson, a leader of Black Unity PDX, speaks to a crowd in front of the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse is empty during a demonstration in Portland, Ore., on Aug. 1, 2020. (Nathan Howard/Getty Images)
---

homepage: homepage: http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HTRXP1R6ZQk

