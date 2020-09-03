newswire article commentary portland metro actions & protests | police / legal Aaron "Jay" Danielson: Here In Portland, BLM+Antifa's First Ever Targeted Assassination. author: proof http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HTRXP1R6ZQk



 Maurice 'Reese' Monson

Driver of the Dodge Charger is the BLM guy with the bullhorn, who the shooter was hanging around on the block prior to moving to the shooting location

Monson (with the bullhorn who the shooter was hanging around) is the same guy who responded to victim Aaron Danielson and yelled at the victim's friend

A woman calls him "Reese" in a separate closeup video of the shot victim on pavement

Monson is a key player in BLM Portland security & has been on scene/involved in different attacks around the protest area, including w/ Keese Love



in 2009, Monson was sentenced to 10 years for impersonating a cop to rob drug dealers





Cameraman [Justin Dunlap of 'Democracy Field Trip'] :





Skateboard guy was in on it :



 First shot is about 4:06, skateboard guy is right next to the shooter



 When the shots ring out, he hops off his board and takes a couple steps back



 Flashlight in hand, retrieves @4:20 his skateboard and the brass pistol casings from the fired rounds off of the pavement



 Walks away across street, hides his face behind skateboard to avoid view of cameraman / bystanders



If you were randomly skateboarding next to (having no knowledge of, nothing to do with at all) a shooting murder would you behave that way, furtively walking away? Reese Monson at Hatfield Courthouse, Portland 2020-08-01 http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HTRXP1R6ZQk





Cameraman [Justin Dunlap of 'Democracy Field Trip'] :



 follows the exact group of people, including shooter, up the street the corner of 2nd and Morrison



 Exactly timed, zeroed on shooting location framing it as it occurs



 Awkward and odd remarks when a bystander witness asserts for him to turn his footage of the just-occurred public murder over to the police



link to www.kgw.com



Justin Dunlap experienced the shooting firsthand. He was livestreaming as things at Southwest 3rd Avenue and Alder Street turned deadly. He heard some yelling and saw Danielson deploy mace before he was shot.

"And instantly, a half second later, the gunshots rang out: just two quick reports and the victim turned, took a few steps and fell. The other two went the opposite direction on the street," said Dunlap, who has been livestreaming protests on Facebook. Dunlap has a website called Democracy Field Trip.

What Dunlap captured on his livestream was a horrible scene, as police and medics moved in and moved others out, while Danielson was dead in the street.





Skateboard guy was in on it :



 First shot is about 4:06, skateboard guy is right next to the shooter



 When the shots ring out, he hops off his board and takes a couple steps back



 Flashlight in hand, retrieves @4:20 his skateboard and the brass pistol casings from the fired rounds off of the pavement



 Walks away across street, hides his face behind skateboard to avoid view of cameraman / bystanders



If you were randomly skateboarding next to (having no knowledge of, nothing to do with at all) a shooting murder would you behave that way, furtively walking away?







 Maurice 'Reese' Monson

Driver of the Dodge Charger is the BLM guy with the bullhorn, who the shooter was hanging around on the block prior to moving to the shooting location

Monson (with the bullhorn who the shooter was hanging around) is the same guy who responded to victim Aaron Danielson and yelled at the victim's friend

A woman calls him "Reese" in a separate closeup video of the shot victim on pavement

Monson is a key player in BLM Portland security & has been on scene/involved in different attacks around the protest area, including w/ Keese Love



in 2009, Monson was sentenced to 10 years for impersonating a cop to rob drug dealers

http://www.oregonlive.com/portland/2009/07/man_sentenced_to_10_years_for.html



Next time a police officer asks Maurice Monson to move along, maybe he won't defiantly flick his cigarette into the street as he walks off.



Officers pulled a shiny, official-looking badge from his front pants pocket, and police say his backpack was stuffed with handcuffs, rubber gloves, a two-way radio and a loaded .32-caliber revolver.



Transit Officers Aaron Dauchy and James Sandvik knew they had lassoed more than a litterbug.



During questioning, the 19-year-old told police that he and his buddy "Frank" would befriend people, set up drug deals and then use the gun, cuffs and badge to rip them off.



https://www.oregonlive.com/news/2008/12/max_station_litterbug_packed_b.html



---

Reese Monson, a leader of Black Unity PDX, speaks to a crowd in front of the Mark O. Hatfield United States Courthouse is empty during a demonstration in Portland, Ore., on Aug. 1, 2020. (Nathan Howard/Getty Images)

--- contribute to this article add comment to discussion