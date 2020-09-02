|
WHAT: "A Linguistic Town Hall": Defining Gender & Ethnicity"
WHEN: Sunday, September 20, 2020, from 6-8:30 p.m.
WHERE: A ZOOM fundraising gathering sponsored by Oakland Greens for their October Rosa Clemente event. As always, no one will be turned away for lack of funds. Find tickets @ Oakland Greens Eventbright
WHY: Are the words that we say and how we say them, ranging from gender nonconforming pronouns to ethnic labels, important to bringing about a real progressive change? Join us for an open and upfront discussion from the community on how we choose to define gender and ethnic identities.