newswire article commentary global community building | education Video Games, Professional Sports, Social Media Are Horrific Wastes Of Human Beings' Lives author: lol I know that everyone on this site / in the 'activist' community is so "beyond" such topics and would instantly retort "but BLM!1!!!11!" [insert ___ 'blahblahblah' pseudorighteous sloganeering du jour], "concentrate on something changeworthy", "get out in the streets/neighborhood", "organize" etc. ( <-- N.B. some of these are fine, I'm *not* knocking them in general principle )



but for the post 1960s-or-so-generation of human beings in western society (and especially in America, with pro sports) these are absolute cultural cancers.



and for post-2000s generations, social media is the monkey.



Main destructive force of these is pernicious poisoning and erosion of each persons' capacity for critical thinking, sense of worth, and uniqueness. Yes huge fortunes and entire 'industries' (?...) are built by and around them.





but they have destroyed the very fabric of our minds and collective culture(s) while affording ever-increasing methodologies and tools for power elites (in both transnational corporations and government) to Divide and Conquer us all while keeping us in designated place.



Not to mention how much the central banks, particularly the world's ruling CB of CBs the Federal Reserve, loves and rubs their hands with demonic glee having you be a dumbed-down dupe of theirs mired in video games, pro sports, and social media.