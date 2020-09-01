Video Games, Professional Sports, Social Media Are Horrific Wastes Of Human Beings' Lives

|
Yes huge fortunes and entire 'industries' (?...) are built by and around them.
but they have destroyed the very fabric of our minds and collective culture(s) while affording ever-increasing methodologies and tools for power elites (in both transnational corporations and government) to Divide and Conquer us all while keeping us in designated place.
Not to mention how much the central banks, particularly the world's ruling CB of CBs the Federal Reserve, loves and rubs their hands with demonic glee having you be a dumbed-down dupe of theirs mired in video games, pro sports, and social media.