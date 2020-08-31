newswire article reporting united states energy & nuclear | sustainability This is Not a Test e-mail: author: Scribe Et Cetera AP S. Valley W. of the Cascadese-mail: rhythmfly@juno.net Gap in Internet and electronic bulletin board wireless and wired connection server drift are dangers to emergency communications, urgent notification, relief communication and an informed populous, which allows for the other three (serious benefit to a well-informed country) and other communications. (As an example recent fires on the West Coast of North America in California prove that sometimes MORE THAN ONE avenue of notice is needed and this should not be taken for granted). Respond if you are able. (Brief) Comment if you see this post from a civilian location with response, hour or exact time and general regional Identifier, if outside the US a Country or province name; handle or identifier if you like. 21:40 (West Coast Time) 9:40 pm August 31, 2020 Monday night Gap in Internet and electronic bulletin board wireless and wired connection server drift are dangers to emergency communications, urgent notification, relief communication and an informed populous, which allows for the other three (serious benefit to a well-informed country) and other communications. (As an example recent fires on the West Coast of North America in California prove that sometimes MORE THAN ONE avenue of notice is needed and this should not be taken for granted). Respond if you are able. (Brief) Comment if you see this post from a civilian location with response, hour or exact time and general regional Identifier, if outside the US a Country or province name; handle or identifier if you like. 21:40 (West Coast Time) 9:40 pm August 31, 2020 Monday night contribute to this article add comment to discussion view discussion from this article