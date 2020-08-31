resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
newswire article reposts portland metro 31.Aug.2020 20:40
government | police / legal

Clackamas, Washington County Sheriffs To Gov. Brown: "No Staff To Portland."

author: katu
Clackamas County and Washington County Sheriff's told this news organization:

"CLACKAMAS, Ore. The sheriffs of Clackamas and Washington County say they will not send staff to help with protests in Portland after Oregon Governor Kate Brown unveiled a plan to address the violence at protests.

The plan called on several local law enforcement agencies to help, including the sheriff's offices of Washington and Clackamas counties.

Clackamas Co. Sheriff Craig Roberts said the governor didn't approach his office before rolling out the plan, intended to address the violence and arson while also protecting free speech.

"Increasing law enforcement resources in Portland will not solve the nightly violence and now, murder," the sheriff said. "The only way to make Portland safe again, is to support a policy that holds offenders accountable for their destruction and violence."
Kate B. already knew from previous that those 2 agencies had said, "No" 31.Aug.2020 21:06
yet : link

she still rolled out the (political posturing) 'Unified' plan anyway,

because her Democratic National Committee handlers have cued her on the brand new re-directed, 'Democrat-poll-numbers-are-tanking' national narrative :

"riots are bad"
"Stop Rioting!"


(Washington County, Clackamas County sheriff departments had already rejected coming out of their jurisdictions when requested to "help Portland" many months ago. Known fact)

