newswire article reposts portland metro government | police / legal Clackamas, Washington County Sheriffs To Gov. Brown: "No Staff To Portland." author: katu



"CLACKAMAS, Ore. The sheriffs of Clackamas and Washington County say they will not send staff to help with protests in Portland after Oregon Governor Kate Brown unveiled a plan to address the violence at protests.



The plan called on several local law enforcement agencies to help, including the sheriff's offices of Washington and Clackamas counties.



Clackamas Co. Sheriff Craig Roberts said the governor didn't approach his office before rolling out the plan, intended to address the violence and arson while also protecting free speech.



"Increasing law enforcement resources in Portland will not solve the nightly violence and now, murder," the sheriff said. "The only way to make Portland safe again, is to support a policy that holds offenders accountable for their destruction and violence." link to katu.com contribute to this article

