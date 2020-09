newswire article reporting united states actions & protests | police / legal Kenosha PD 08/31/2020: 175 Arrests Of Persons From 44 Different Cities, 22 Firearms Seized author: captain obvious as of 12:30 p.m. on August 30, 2020 a total of 175 people have been arrested

of people processed during this week, 102 were from addresses outside of Kenosha, Wisconsin

arrested numbers include people from 44 different cities

34 arrested for curfew, plus additional charges such as carrying concealed weapons and burglary

69 arrested for curfew violations

22 firearms seized



