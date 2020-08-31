newswire article reporting portland metro actions & protests | police / legal New Multnomah County D.A. Refused To Prosecute Reinoehl Murderer Shooter For Prior Crimes author: > on July 5th Reinhol was cited for possessing a loaded gun in a public place (700 block of S.W. Main Street), resisting arrest and interfering with police.



Allegations were *dropped* on July 30th.



New Multnomah County District Attorney Michael Schmidt has refused to prosecute "low level" charges against street protestor. Multnomah County bears responsibility for letting a violent criminal go free, later to become a murderer in downtown Portland.