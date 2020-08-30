resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
newswire article reposts oregon & cascadia 30.Aug.2020 22:02
government | human & civil rights

Clatsop County Voters To Decide On Second Amendment Sanctuary Status

author: ap
County voters to decide on Second Amendment sanctuary status

by Associated Press Saturday, August 29th 2020

ASTORIA, Ore. (AP)  A measure on the November ballot will ask voters in a northwestern Oregon county whether it should be a Second Amendment sanctuary.

The Astorian reports voters in Clatsop County will decide whether to prohibit county resources from being used to enforce any local, state and federal law or regulation that restricts the right to keep and bear firearms, accessories or ammunition.

The rule would cover any tax, levy or fee on the purchase or ownership of firearms, tracking requirements, background checks, confiscation orders or any restriction on the open or concealed carrying of firearms.

