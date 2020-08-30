newswire article reposts oregon & cascadia government | human & civil rights Clatsop County Voters To Decide On Second Amendment Sanctuary Status author: ap A measure on the November ballot will ask voters in a northwestern Oregon county whether it should be a Second Amendment sanctuary.



by Associated Press Saturday, August 29th 2020



FILE - In this March 16, 2020 file photo, Todd Payne mounts a scope to a rifle at Ross Coin and Gun in Idaho Falls, Idaho. Far-right politicians across the U.S. are warning that state governments are using the coronavirus pandemic to trample on civil liberties. They are railing against efforts by state government leaders to close churches and gun stores and to prevent large public gatherings. (John Roark/The Idaho Post-Register via AP, File)

ASTORIA, Ore. (AP)  A measure on the November ballot will ask voters in a northwestern Oregon county whether it should be a Second Amendment sanctuary.



The Astorian reports voters in Clatsop County will decide whether to prohibit county resources from being used to enforce any local, state and federal law or regulation that restricts the right to keep and bear firearms, accessories or ammunition.



The rule would cover any tax, levy or fee on the purchase or ownership of firearms, tracking requirements, background checks, confiscation orders or any restriction on the open or concealed carrying of firearms.