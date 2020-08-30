resources contact about volunteer tv news video radio print questions
newswire article reporting oregon & cascadia 30.Aug.2020 21:56
government | human & civil rights

Fascist Governor Brown : "Violence Should Be Illegal." [oh wait <-- It already *is*.]

author: captain obvious
the FASCIST Governor of Oregon, Kate Brown, despite the fact that murder, violent acts using a firearm, etc. are *ALREADY* illegal, has finally (after completely rejecting the national administration's repeated open offers to help *if requested* and without any coercion whatsoever) announced a FASCIST 'Unified Law Enforcement Plan'
WHICH WILL FURTHER RESTRICT ALL OF OUR RIGHTS TO FREE SPEECH AND OPEN PROTEST.

in reality, Multnomah County is Oregon's problem.
the ongoing violent destruction of federal buildings and private property was 100% *permitted* to occur for months on end since the end of May 2020, with total complicit assent of local and state officials *in charge* who refused federal assistance on social order or safety, has mainly occurred only in this specific location and jurisdiction.
So, this statewide edict will NEGATIVELY AFFECT ALL OTHER AREAS OF OREGON which aren't in need of any such ludicrous additional burdensome regulation or enforcement.
Thanks for ruining everything for EVERYONE ELSE in Oregon as Saint Kate lowers the boom on us all, MultCo morons!
.@OregonGovBrown now announcing a "Unified Law Enforcement Plan" in response to the deadly shooting in Portland.

"I will not allow Patriot Prayer & armed white supremacists to bring more bloodshed to our streets."

\u2070 Plan & statement

Screencap of some of this plan's provisions 30.Aug.2020 22:16
> link

1-2-3-4-5-6
...
..."all levels of law enforcement who have agreed to the following"

"Read my plan to protect free speech and end violence in Portland." 30.Aug.2020 22:20
Governor Kate Brown link

Read my plan to protect free speech and end violence in Portland. I will continue to work with local and community leaders to bring all voices to the table to end the nightly confrontations and commit to bring about real change and racial justice.  https://t.co/e3AkTjaI4V

Governor Kate Brown (@OregonGovBrown) August 31, 2020

