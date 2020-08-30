newswire article reporting oregon & cascadia government | human & civil rights Fascist Governor Brown : "Violence Should Be Illegal." [oh wait <-- It already *is*.] author: captain obvious the FASCIST Governor of Oregon, Kate Brown, despite the fact that murder, violent acts using a firearm, etc. are *ALREADY* illegal, has finally (after completely rejecting the national administration's repeated open offers to help *if requested* and without any coercion whatsoever) announced a FASCIST 'Unified Law Enforcement Plan'

WHICH WILL FURTHER RESTRICT ALL OF OUR RIGHTS TO FREE SPEECH AND OPEN PROTEST.



in reality, Multnomah County is Oregon's problem.

the ongoing violent destruction of federal buildings and private property was 100% *permitted* to occur for months on end since the end of May 2020, with total complicit assent of local and state officials *in charge* who refused federal assistance on social order or safety, has mainly occurred only in this specific location and jurisdiction.

So, this statewide edict will NEGATIVELY AFFECT ALL OTHER AREAS OF OREGON which aren't in need of any such ludicrous additional burdensome regulation or enforcement.

Thanks for ruining everything for EVERYONE ELSE in Oregon as Saint Kate lowers the boom on us all, MultCo morons! .@OregonGovBrown now announcing a "Unified Law Enforcement Plan" in response to the deadly shooting in Portland.



"I will not allow Patriot Prayer & armed white supremacists to bring more bloodshed to our streets."



