newswire article reporting oregon & cascadia alternative media | neighborhood news Roseburg Diner Patron Assaulted e-mail: author: Milton Drakee-mail: z.babel@mail.com Roseburg Diner patron was assaulted entering the establishment by someone already inside, with heavy object. A person entering a Roseburg establishment was attacked by a second person inside, hiding behind the door with a heavy piece of wood. The account we have is from a third person to arrive who witnessed part of the incident. He was a security personnel, not for the cafe but surrounding area. (asked to be not named, and this report some time after the fact:) "There was no one else in there, and I had to step away, to urinate... norm I'm looking towards that door, as well as around at the other places here. I thought of holding it 10 minutes but who knows when something will happen - better to be comfortable, prepared. It was ill timed. At first I thought it was a boy hitting a woman was older then I saw the person who entered was a guy with long hair, and it was a woman, smaller, inside who had hit him. She was still holding this long object. We don't always think of the fact a person who works at a place can attack a customer as much as the other way around. He was showing some pain, kind of standing knotted and I realized he was trying to take this piece of wood -I got closer, saw she was swinging it at him and what had made me aware at first is shouting. They were kind of grappling with this object and he was clawing her face and she did let go of the thing. By this time an officer had showed up who was behind me. He said, "drop it" loud enough they could hear. The guy managed to hit her back once with the same chunk of lumber and she fell, and he was like grabbing the counter to not hit the floor. pretty ugly fight, just having a blunt instrument makes it scarier. Moving towards them, we were close but my assistance, the officer put a hand up like, wait a second. He says give them a minute to work this out. Like obviously they don't get along, and may know each other by some means, and possibly she had a grudge, or maybe just robbing someone. The cop mentions it can be a trap and if you jump right in they could be trying to steal a more dangerous weapon (after the incident). Also, his words right then, "let them get tired." He had dropped the weapon and she, it looked like had hit him worse by the surprise factor and they managed to hit each other a few more times, knuckles. The guy really looked like crap, but somehow he was still standing, and we charged in; the officer went in actually, but I stayed close. He was a familiar face or we wouldn't have had the teamwork factor. They stopped fighting and the man is leaning on the counter, she's pulling herself up.. and he says, "hey I bet there's some ice in the kitchen...", like, "what a great idea." I wondered how often this kind of thing happens. I haven't seen an incident quite like that. She definitely started it, but I was wondering if they'd both get booked." He did not disclose the details of names or any charges beyond this. "Kind of bad karma at a place I drink coffee, may eat something." contribute to this article add comment to discussion