newswire article reporting united states actions & protests | police / legal Kenosha, WI Gas Station: "Shoot ME N***a" / "I Say We Jack 'Em An' Take Their Guns" author: captain obvious http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BdbCEoaWzcM



recorded around midnight Tuesday-Wednesday August 26th 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin at the gas station which an Instagram impromptu-organized militia armed with rifles, was defending from violent rioters.



"don't point yo' mother ***kin' gun at me!

"***K you an' every thing you got!"

"shoot ME N***a!"

"bust on me, N***a for real!"

"I say we jack 'em an' take their guns!" http://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BdbCEoaWzcM



recorded around midnight Tuesday-Wednesday August 26th 2020 in Kenosha, Wisconsin at the gas station which an Instagram impromptu-organized militia armed with rifles, was defending from violent rioters.



"don't point yo' mother ***kin' gun at me!

"***K you an' every thing you got!"

"shoot ME N***a!"

"bust on me, N***a for real!"

"I say we jack 'em an' take their guns!" contribute to this article add comment to discussion